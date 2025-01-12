Iron Maiden’s Adrian Smith Has Lost His Home to California Wildfires

According to a recent social media post, longtime Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith is among the latest people who’ve lost their homes to the ongoing wildfires in California.

Specifics About Smith’s House

This past Friday (Jan. 10), Smith’s wife (Nathalie Dufresne-Smith) made the heartbreaking announcement on Instagram, sharing multiple photos of a sunset that, collectively, have the following caption: “We lost our house. Thank-you for all your kinds words of support. Last sunset.” Alongside the images, she wrote: “We are safe. We have each other. We will start again. #malibustrong Thank-you for your support during these trying times.”

You can view her post below:

Previously, on Jan. 7, she posted two brief videos (one of which you can view below) detailing what was happening in their Malibu neighborhood. Alongside that one, she explained: “We are safe, out neighbor finally left and is safe…. The neighborhood?” and in the same clip, she remarks: “Look, I mean, this [smoke] is definitely coming towards us. . . . Now we have to go. It’s just spread up here in the last few seconds. It’s time to go.”

In the other clip, she goes into more detail about their plans to leave while also expressing concern for their neighbor, Betty.

Naturally, her latest post has garnered a lot of support from followers and Iron Maiden fans, with one person commenting: “So sorry guys. A big hug from Chile to your family.” Another person expressed: “Sending all our love from Ukraine, guys! Stay strong!”

So far, neither Adrian Smith nor Iron Maiden have posted about the loss on their social media pages.

Sadly, the Smiths are but one out of numerous families and individuals who’ve lost homes to the devastation, including (per Today) celebrities/musicians such as Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, Dianne Warren, Bob Clearmountain, Melissa Rivers, Anna Fair, Cary Elwes and Mandy Moore.

Of course, Loudwire extends our condolences and best wishes for all who’ve been impacted by the California wildfires.

Information About the Wildfires

Over the past several days, multiple wildfires in Los Angeles and the surrounding areas have decimated many businesses and homes. At the time of this writing, and per NBC News, the fires have been fueled by winds of at least 70 mph and have resulted in at least 16 people being killed. In addition, “more than 12,000 structures” have been destroyed across at least “37,000 acres in the greater Los Angeles area,” and at least “153,000 L.A. residents were under evacuation orders overnight.”

Last Wednesday (Jan. 8), Loudwire reported on the situation, and we will continue to provide updates (including those from rock and metal musicians who’ve lost their homes, been evacuated or been impacted by the fires in other ways).

Resources and Support for Impacted Individuals

It’s still possible to get live updates on the fires via the Watch Duty app (which features a map of the fires, alters, evacuation orders, shelters and much more). It’s powered by first responders, dispatchers and firefighters monitoring the situation in real time. Beyond that, CalFire has created a Go! Evacuation Guide (featuring pre-evacuation advice, evacuation procedures, power outage information and more) for those who’re preparing to evacuate.

Ice Nine Kills recently launched a new “Heed the Call for California” t-shirt whose proceeds will go “to The California Fire Foundation Wildlife & Disaster Relief Fund, directly supporting victims throughout California.” You can see more details and preorder it here, with shirts “expected to ship in late February 2025.”

Beyond that, you can donate to GlobalGiving's California Wildlife Relief Fund to help give fuel, clean water, food and shelter to people who’ve been impacted by the disaster. Several other business and organizations – such as MusiCares, We Are Moving the Needle, Backline and Guitar Center – are also providing various kinds of aid.