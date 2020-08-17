Advanced Student Dresses as Oderus Urungus to Pick Up Grades

Sometimes students may not have the best grades, but they know how to make an impression. For instance, while going to check out this latest semester's results, Lani Hernandez-David definitely made an impression by sporting a hand-created Oderus Urungus costume.

You may be surprised to know that Lani got a B in design technology and a D in art, especially seeing some of the creations including Slipknot masks that appear on the student's Instagram page. "All I’d like to say is that you don’t need the highest grades and you don’t need to go to Hollywood to be able to create cool shit. Anyways, this has been a fun project," says Hernandez-David, who has no plans to offer this specific Oderus Urungus suit for sale, but is open to creating other Gwar and Oderus pieces.

According to the Lani's Instagram page, the 18-year-old Londoner is self-taught and loves to make masks. See some of the creations right here, but be aware that the Slipknot masks are no longer for sale.

Sadly, GWAR's longtime front thing Oderus Urungus is no longer around to see Hernandez-David's artistic rendering, but as Lani hashtagged many of GWAR's members, the band's Instagram account was among those that "liked" the work. In fact, the GWAR account responded, "A D? Bunch of dicks! A+ and then some in our book!"