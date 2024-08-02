With a career now spanning nearly a half-a-century, complete with its its fair share of victories, defeats, and improbable comebacks, Aerosmith have undoubtedly staked their claim as perhaps America’s greatest hard rock band.

Formed in Boston in the early 1970s by charismatic frontman Steven Tyler, guitarists Joe Perry and Brad Whitford, bassist Tom Hamilton and drummer Joey Kramer, Aerosmith were amazingly dismissed by critics as either Rolling Stones or New York Dolls clones early on in their career.

READ MORE: Aerosmith Retire From the Road + Cancel Farewell Tour in New Statement

But the quintet quickly proved these haters wrong with a string of classic albums that soon transformed them into arena-headlining superstars in the ‘70s, who went on to influence a whole new generation of hair metal bands in the ‘80s – most notably Guns n’ Roses.

Of course, by then, Aerosmith had nearly self-destructed due to rampant drug abuse and a brief splintering of their eternal fivesome, only to bounce back and compete toe-to-toe with their glam metal acolytes, few of whom went on to enjoy as much success as Tyler, Perry and company did throughout the 1990s.

Aerosmith’s recording and touring schedule would finally slow down in the third millennium, with retirement from touring announced in August of 2024.

With a 15-album legacy, see how Aerosmith's albums rank below.

Aerosmith Albums Ranked From Worst to Best All 15 Aerosmith studio albums ranked worst to best. See what's No. 1! Gallery Credit: Ed Rivadavia