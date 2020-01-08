Aerosmith, Billie Eilish to Perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards

Legendary rock band Aerosmith and breakout alternative-pop sensation Billie Eilish are among the performers at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The show takes place Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8PM ET, and will air on CBS.

Aerosmith are four-time Grammy winners, having accepted awards for the songs "Janie's Got a Gun," "Livin' On the Edge," "Crazy" and "Pink," and have received 14 total nominations in the past as well. In addition to performing at the 62nd Grammy Awards, they've also been selected as the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year by the Recording Academy for their philanthropic contributions, including Steven Tyler's Janie's Fund for girls who are victims of abuse.

The band will receive the honor Jan. 24 at the organization's 30th anniversary benefit gala. "Aerosmith has walked the walk when it comes to raising funds to impact music people in recovery. It is sure to be an amazing evening," said Recording Academy and MusiCares President and CEO Deborah Dugan.

Eilish, who garnered major success in 2019 with her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, is a first-time Grammy nominee. The star is in the running for six categories, including Best New Artist, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

Other rock and metal artists nominated for an award this year are Tool, Rival Sons, I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, Bring Me the Horizon and more. See the full list here.