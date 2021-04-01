Aerosmith Team With Harley-Davidson for Limited-Edition Merch Set

Legendary rockers Aerosmith have teamed up with the iconic motorcycle brand Harley-Davidson for a limited-edition set of merchandise. The clothing will be distributed by the Universal Music Group company Bravado.

Six different capsules make up the line — Burnout, Dream On, Pump, Aero Force One, Toxic Twins and Draw the Line. There are 17 total items in the collection, consisting of graphic tees, long-sleeve shirts, sweatshirts and tank tops.

See some images of the items below. They'll be available at Harley-Davidson dealerships and online.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering up with Harley-Davidson on this capsule," guitarist Joe Perry said in a press release. "They’re an American institution and share an authenticity and effortless style that encapsulates what Aerosmith is all about. We’re excited to get the collection in the hands of the fans.”

Aerosmith currently have tour dates scheduled for 2021, which were originally set to take place in 2020 in honor of their 50th anniversary. See the dates here.

harley-davidson.com / Bravado

harley-davidson.com / Bravado

harley-davidson.com / Bravado