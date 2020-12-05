Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Joe Perry are set to take part in a virtual Wayne's World reunion with actors Mike Myers (Wayne) and Dana Carvey (Garth) as part of actor Josh Gad's "Reunited Apart" YouTube series on Monday (Dec. 7) at 9AM ET / 12PM PT.

Gad, perhaps most recognized as the voice of the snowman Olaf in Disney's Frozen film series, has spent a great deal of the year reuniting stars from classic films such as Back to the Future, Ghostbusters, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and more. With Season 2 set to launch, he's tabbed the Aerosmith icons and the stars of the two Wayne's World films, which originally began as a skit on Saturday Night Live.

The legendary rockers originally declined to participate in the first movie (1990) after appearing in one of the SNL sketches, but opted in for Wayne's World 2 in 1993. In the movie, Wayne and Garth stage a festival — Waynestock — under the mantra of, "If you book them, they will come," a message that was relayed to Wayne in a dream where he met Jim Morrison of The Doors in a desert.

Aerosmith performed "Dude (Looks Like a Lady)" and "Shut Up and Dance" during their onstage appearance.

The band posted a teaser clip from the "Reunited Apart" episode and an extended teaser can be seen in the video player beneath Aerosmith's Instagram post. Tune in to the full episode on Dec. 7 on Gad's YouTube channel here.

Aerosmith Featured in "Reunited Apart" Wayne's World Episode — Teaser