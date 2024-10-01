That Time Aerosmith’s Original Touring Van Was Discovered in Woods by ‘American Pickers’

Remember when the first ever van owned by rock legends Aerosmith was recovered in 2018 by Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, the hosts of The History Channel program American Pickers?

Today (Oct. 1, 2024), we're looking back on this unique look back in rock history in light of the recent death of co-host Fritz, who passed at the age of 60 on Monday (Sept. 30).

Wolfe paid tribute to his close friend on social media with heartfelt sentiments that express his joy in bringing millions together through the TV show and gratitude for all the time spent with Frank.

When American Pickers Found Aerosmith's Original Touring Van

The reality showmen found the 1964 International Harvester Metro abandoned in the woods near Chesterfield in Hampshire County, Mass. -- approximately 110 miles west of the band's hometown of Boston.

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and original guitarist Ray Tabano confirmed on the show that the van was authentic. Tabano was in the group between 1970 and 1972 when he was replaced by Brad Whitford.

“I’m afraid to say how long it is, but it’s been like 40 years since we’ve been in this thing,” Tobano told Wolfe and Fritz at the time. “We’d drive from Boston up to New Hampshire for $125. Then after the gas, the tolls, and the food and back, we’d all make like $3 apiece. It just reminded me of the humble beginnings and I look at where [the band has] gone today it’s just amazing,”

Wolfe called the dilapidated van "a piece of American rock and roll history," and he and Fritz bought it for $25,000 from the owner of the property on which it was found.