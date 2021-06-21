AFI fans will have a little longer to wait until the band tours the U.S. again, but you can now start to plan as the group has announced the first leg of the "Bodies" tour kicking off in February 2022.

The band is hitting the road with Cold Cave opening dates on the upcoming run. The tour is set to launch Feb. 11 in San Diego, wrapping just a few miles up the coast in Los Angeles on March 25 after traversing the country. All dates, venues and cities can be seen listed below.

Fans can currently RSVP for the tour and get pre-sale information for each date by visiting the band's website. Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday (June 25) at 10AM local time, though the band's Despair Faction fan club will have access to a pre-sale starting Wednesday (June 23) and there will be local pre-sales on Thursday (June 24).

The tour comes in support of AFI's newly released album, Bodies, which is currently available here. The band has steadily offered previews of the album throughout 2021, with the songs "Twisted Tongues," "Escape From Los Angeles," "Looking Tragic," "Begging for Trouble," "Dulceria," "Far Too Near" and "Tied to a Tree" all arriving prior to the record's June 11 release.

AFI 2022 "Bodies" Tour Trailer

AFI / Cold Cave 2022 U.S. Tour

Feb. 11 - San Diego, Calif. @ SOMA

Feb. 12 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Feb. 14 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

Feb. 15 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

Feb. 18 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

Feb. 19 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

Feb. 20 - Austin, Texas @ Emo's

Feb. 22 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

Feb. 23 - Lake Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues

Feb. 25 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

March 1 - Boston, Mass. @ Royale

March 3 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

March 5 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

March 8 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

March 9 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theater and Ballroom

March 11 - Royal Oak, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

March 12 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Rave / Eagles Club

March 13 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre

March 15 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fillmore

March 17 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore

March 18 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Union Event Center

March 19 - Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Center

March 21 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox Sodo

March 22 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

March 24 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater

March 25 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium

