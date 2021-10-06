Sadly, there are some great songs that just don't make an album due to the fit, but luckily when the track is good enough it eventually finds its way to listeners. That's the case for AFI's newest release, "Caught," which recently premiered during a fan preview of the short film Where We Used to Meet and is now available to AFI fans everywhere.

“We were really happy with ‘Caught’ and planned for it to be on the Bodies album,” vocalist Davey Havok explains. “We ended up cutting it at the last minute to allow for a better album flow, but still really loved the song. When we started collaborating with Kes [director Glozier] on Where We Used To Meet, we thought it would be a great context to present the song in.”

While the song didn't make the album cut, it was shared during the short film premiere that recently took place in Los Angeles. Glozier's film features music from the Bodies album, with storylines inspired by the song lyrics. Two screenings were held last month in Los Angeles followed by a global livestream event on Sept. 30.

“I really like ‘Caught’ and I fought for it,” drummer Adam Carson adds. “Even though I didn’t play on it at all, I felt that it was a really good song and would be important on the record. I was crushed when it didn’t make the cut, so I’m happy we are releasing it now.”

Get a closer look at the lyrics and take a listen below. "Caught" will be offered as a limited 7" vinyl release. You can get more info on that here. It's also available via other platforms here.

AFI, "Caught" Lyrics

Hold me for a moment without a word

Of everything that we’ve done, of all I’ve heard.

Still your tongue with feeling or we’ll be found.

Hold me for a second, without a sound In the lightest

Rare, requited kiss

You a light and I, abyss. Hold me for a moment without a word

Of everything that we felt until you’ve heard

Every song that we have loved played to death.

I will hold you for a lifetime with my breath

As we held silent In the lightest

Rare, requited kiss

You a light and I, abyss. I can tell you

I can tell you now that I have been caught.

Now that I have been caught. I can tell you

I can tell you now that I have been caught.

Now that I have been caught. In the lightest

Rare, requited kiss

You a light and I, abyss. Hold my last breath

That I left with you

You my light, that I ever miss.

AFI, "Caught"

Meanwhile, AFI will return to the road in 2022. They kick off a U.S. headline run Feb. 11 in San Diego with special guests Cold Cave supporting. The trek concludes March 26 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. See all dates here and pick up AFI's recently released Bodies album here.