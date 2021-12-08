AFI’s Davey Havok Reveals He Suffered Throat Injury From ‘Excessive Push-Ups’

While artists may go through strenuous workouts in order to stay in shape for the rigors of touring, there is the possibility to go overboard. During a recent appearance on the Tuna on Toast With Stryker podcast (seen below), the host alluded to AFI frontman Davey Havok doing "570 push-ups a day," which led the singer to reveal that his workout routine recently resulted in a throat injury of all things.

"I don't recommend it," stated Havok when questioned about the number of push-ups, "I eventually harmed myself in a very unique way. I pulled something in my throat ... during quarantine, I believe, from excessive push-ups."

When asked when he discovered the problem, Havok says, "Well there was an issue that was concurrent with something else that was actually happening to my vocal chords, so I thought they were the same thing ... But my voice was actually pretty weak at the same time and I believe in summation was really due to just latency, just because I was in lockdown and not saying a lot, speaking a lot or singing a lot."

“We couldn’t figure out what happened to cause this," he added. "It felt like when you would swallow there was, just like a cherry pit. Not like you feel when you have a sore throat, but like something was stuck in your throat.”

“And I believe I felt it the very first time mid-rep,” he continued. “And I thought, ‘Oh, I’m getting a little sick.’”

While the feeling was “just annoying,” Havok didn’t want to take any chances. He quickly consulted doctor’s opinions, but found himself frustrated when a clear diagnosis couldn’t be given.

“I did go down the rabbit hole,” the singer admitted. “I wanted an MRI. I went to all the doctors trying to figure out what was going on. And no one was certain, but the best theory was that it was a muscular pull. Like a charley horse.”

Havok reveals it “took months and months and months and months” to heal, but he reported he is now back to 100 percent. “That doesn’t hurt anymore,” he confirmed. “My voice is great.”

That said, the timing works out well as Havok and AFI will return to the road in 2022. The band kicks off dates in support of their Bodies album on Feb. 11 at SOMA in San Diego with dates booked stateside through March 26 in Los Angeles. See all the stops and get ticketing information here. And check out more of Davey's chat with Stryker in the player below.

AFI's Davey Havok Speaks With Tuna on Toast With Stryker