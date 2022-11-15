AFI Playing ‘Sing the Sorrow’ in Full ‘For the First + Last Time Ever’ at 20th Anniversary Show

Has it really been 20 years? AFI have a big anniversary coming up in 2023, and they'll celebrate it with a concert arena filled with fans playing a one-time, full-album performance of their 2003 Sing the Sorrow album.

The SoCal rockers will play the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on March 11, performing the album in its entirety in what they are saying will be "the first and last time ever." The show will also feature sets from Jawbreaker, Chelsea Wolfe and Choir Boy.

Sing the Sorrow was a pivotal album in the band's career. Having generated plenty of buzz on a smaller scale for years, the group moved on from Nitro to a major label with DreamWorks where they released the Sing the Sorrow album in 2003.

The album, produced by Jerry Finn and Butch Vig, peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 Album chart, yielding a trio of successful singles as "Girl's Not Grey," "The Leaving Song Pt. II" and "Silver and Cold" all enjoyed alt-rock radio and MTV play. At six albums in, the band finally caught their big break.

The pre-sale for this special show starts tomorrow at 10AM PT. You can watch a teaser trailer below and revisit the videos for the three singles as well.

AFI, "Girl's Not Grey"

AFI, "The Leaving Song, Pt. II"

AFI, "Silver and Cold"