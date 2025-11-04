Former Guns N' Roses manager Alan Niven has filed a lawsuit against the band while seeking the court's approval to publish his autobiography, Sound N' Fury.

In legal documents filed on Nov. 3, 2025 and provided to and reviewed by Loudwire, Niven has requested a jury trial while claiming that the band is trying to enforce a non-enforceable contract and attempting to interfere with the release of his memoir.

What Is Alan Niven Claiming in His Lawsuit?

One of the key points of the suit centers on a 1991 confidentiality agreement with the band. As Niven was set to move ahead with his Sound N' Fury memoir, the band invoked the confidentiality agreement in a letter to Niven sent in May 2025 that was part of his buyout agreement when he moved on from the group.

It's Niven's claim that the confidentiality agreement itself is not enforceable because not all members of the group signed it. At the time, Slash, Duff McKagan and Izzy Stradlin signed the agreement, but Axl Rose allegedly did not. Stradlin has remained silent on the matter and it is not clear, according to the court documents, who is attempting to enforce the agreement by stopping the book's publishing.

Niven has also claimed that both he and members of the band have spoken publicly about past portions of their history and there had never been issue prior. Plus, he claims to have correspondences with a member of the Guns N' Roses camp between 2015-2018 where he was encouraged to write about his experiences.

"GNR’s members have commented publicly on Niven; one member encouraged him to write the book; and he has been speaking about his time in GNR for over a decade," says the court document.

Niven also claims that with the ongoing dispute, the memoir has been delayed from being released. He's also seeking damages for interference with his ability to release the book through his publisher.

What Alan Niven Is Saying About the Confidentiality Agreement

Within the court documents, it states that the mutual privacy/confidentiality provisions were written "in broad strokes." Both sides agreed that efforts would be made to maintain the confidentiality of information learned during their mutual association, but Niven claims it does not say anything about things learned about both parties after they went their separate ways.

In addition, the agreement provided that it must be signed by all parties in order to be effective, but Niven has maintained that Rose did not sign the original agreement.

As stated, both sides have publicly discussed their past in books and interviews, sharing details about each other that would violate the agreement. In recent years, Niven says he was invited by members of the band to participate in Guns N' Roses documentaries on their history and when he announced his memoir, there was no pushback from the group on his sharing his stories.

But on May 9, 2026, Niven's attorney received a letter stating that he had violated the agreement with his book and that Guns N' Roses would be seeking injunctive and compensatory damages with its release. They also demanded that Niven cease publishing or promoting the book in any manner. In the time since, no resolution has come between the two sides and Niven has now filed for a declaratory judgment in order to move forward.

What Is Alan Niven's Sound N' Fury About?

While his anecdotes concerning Guns N' Roses appear to be what's holding the book up, the book is not solely about his time with the Axl Rose-led band.

The longtime band manager shares accounts from his time spent with The Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, Clarence Clemons, Whitesnake, Elton John and many others that he crossed paths with over the years.

The description of the book notes, "Alan Niven's stories are of clarity, born from chaos. Niven avoids the usual, self serving, customary, chronological story arc of rock n roll band books and provides insight and entertainment from the very first paragraphs of SOUND N’ FURY,"

Loudwire reached out to Guns N' Roses' representatives and no comment was given on the lawsuit at press time.

Guns N' Roses are currently in the midst of wrapping their Latin American tour, with dates in Lima, Peru on Wednesday (Nov. 5) and Saturday (Nov. 8) in Mexico City, Mexico.