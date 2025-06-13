Alanis Morissette Passed on Big Role in ‘90s Cult Classic Film

Alanis Morissette was one of the '90s biggest music stars and it turns out she might have made a big movie splash as well had she not turned down the lead role in a '90s cult comedy classic.

There are currently 25th anniversary screenings of the Kevin Smith-directed film Dogma making their way across the country and part of the bonus footage is an added Q&A session with Smith taking questions from fans about the film's legacy. Within that discussion, the director reveals that Morissette, who makes a cameo in the film, was once in consideration for the lead role of Bethany Sloane before Linda Fiorentino landed the role.

Alanis Morissette's Previous Acting Experience

While Morissette was primarily known for her music, as a child she appeared in multiple episodes of the sketch series You Can't Do That on Television. This happened in 1986 and 1987, prior to her transitioning into a music career.

READ MORE: 15 Best Rock + Metal Movies of the 1990s

From there, Morissette mostly stuck to music, though her acting skills did help out when it came to shooting music videos. By the time Dogma came around, she had already amassed 15 music video credits.

Why Alanis Morissette Initially Turned Down Dogma

While Alanis' music career and scheduling played a role in the decision, Smith reveals that there was initially some hesitation from Morissette when she was first approached about the idea of starring in the movie.

In a Reddit AMA, Smith elaborated on how Morissette first passed on the lead and later ended up making a cameo as God toward the end of the film.

"I asked Alanis to play Bethany back in 1996, but she said couldn't handle the lead in a movie," recalled Smith. "'I'm not an actor,' she said. 'You act in your music videos,' I argued. 'And I saw you on You Can't Do That on Television. You always acted like you didn't know the slime was coming."

"I let it go," says Smith, who then remembers, "A year later, when we started gearing up to actually make Dogma, we cast the amazing Linda Fiorentino as Bethany. So I'm driving out to Pittsburgh from Jersey to start rehearsals a month before we roll cameras, and I've got an early-ass cell phone - like a Nokia or something. It rings when I'm in the middle of Pennsylvania. I answer it hesitantly because not many people have this number and I'm expecting no calls."

Smith then recalls the conversation.

"Kevin? It's Alanis"

"'Hey, man! How'd you get this number?"

"I called information."

"Like 411?"

"Yes, but I got your childhood home, I guess. Because your Dad answered. He gave me this number and said 'He's got a phone in his car, the Big Shot. Call him there.'"

"That sounds like Dad. What's up?"

"Well I just got back from India and I'm feeling spiritually refreshed, and I'm writing my new album. But I remembered that you asked me to play the lead in your movie and I said no. But I did that out of fear, and nothing good comes from not facing a fear. So I know you probably cast that role already, but I'm calling to say that if there's anything left in the movie, I'd love to come play with you."

It was at that point, Smith considered her for the role of God.

"Me? Play God? Like... Why?," she asked. "Because I always thought God would be Canadian," Smith responded.

Alanis Morissette's Post Dogma Acting

Within the film, the God character doesn't speak, but does make a noise as a joke at one point. Morissette's appearance came as a surprise when she first arrived in the movie and proved to be an effective use of a guest cameo.

Though that would be the first acting role where she'd receive recognition, it opened the door for Morissette to do more TV and film appearances. Among her credits are extended arcs in Nip/Tuck and Weeds, plus appearances in Sex and the City, Curb Your Enthusiasm, American Dreams, DeGrassi: The Next Generation and Up All Night. She's also lent her voice to 22 episodes of The Great North animated series in which she portrays herself.

The singer would also make an appearance in another Kevin Smith film, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, in 2001.

Morissette's music career slowed a bit after 2012's Havoc and Bright Lights album and focused on family, but she returned in 2020 with Such Pretty Forks in the Road and most recently issued The Storm Before the Calm in 2022.