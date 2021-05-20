The death of Chester Bennington shook the music world in 2017 and during Linkin Park's memorial concert at the Hollywood Bowl, special guest Alanis Morissette debuted a new song she had written concerning mental health and she dedicated it to Bennington. Now, in 2021 on National Mental Health Action Day, Morissette has officially released the song.

The track was written by Morissette and Michael Farrell, and as she told the crowd at the show, she had shared her demo with the band and agreed to perform the track live. In the years since, the track has never officially been released until now.

"Today is #MentalHealthAction Day… I'm sharing a song entitled 'Rest' written specifically about those of us who struggle with depression and anxiety, isolation, suicidal ideation and the profound despair that mental illness can plunge us into," explained Morissette in a statement accompanying the track. She also urged those currently struggling to visit the Mental Health Is Health website to learn how you can support yourself and others where mental health is concerned and suggested donations to help out the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

At the 2017 Bennington tribute show, Morissette shared with the audience, "There's been a lot of vilification of people with depression and addiction and being troubled and being in the public eye and being made fun of for the challenges that we as a community of people with notoriety have gone through. It's an extremely isolating, challenging journey to go through and so for me I just want to offer empathy for people in the public eye and to all of you hear tonight and everyone on the planet who is grieving."

Take a listen to the track, featuring a delicate piano opening and accentuated by an electronic instrumental backing, and check out the lyrics below. The song is available here.

Alanis Morissette, "Rest" Lyrics

All these relief-givers

The needle sure revs in the red

Chemicals like hugs from inside

they feel like my best friend You think me a coward but I am a warrior

With many voices in my head

When I looked around and I reached out

I saw no alternative God rest, God rest our souls

And this substance is the only comfort I know He's been pushing for a while

Can we cut this man some slack

Let him lie down, let him lie down We are a country desperate for the embryonic

I'm cold and I'm hungry and

I yearn for a hand on my forehead You think it's a walk in the park and it's easy

"She's got it as good as it gets"

This misunderstanding's the line between living

or being the walking dead And God rest, please rest our souls

And the more I take, the less comfort I know

She's been pushing for a while

Can we cut this woman slack

Let her lie down, let her lie down The more that you hurl at me

The more I will curl up in my bed

where's the humanity?

Aren't we all hovering around the same end? Door number 1, 2 and 3 have been promises

that aren't real enough to be kept

You wish me a speedy recovery

But when you turn I plumb the depths And God rest, God please rest our souls

This is the surest exit I have known

We've been hurting for a while

Can we cut ourselves some slack

Let us lie down, let us lie down

Let us lie down, let me lie down

Alanis Morissette, "Rest"