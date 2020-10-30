Alex Gaskarth is currently riding high with All Time Low, whose single "Monsters" from their latest album Wake Up, Sunshine has been sitting at the top of the Alternative Airplay chart for seven weeks. However, the frontman confirmed to Loudwire Nights that his other band with Blink-182's Mark Hoppus, Simple Creatures, definitely plan to release more music in the future.

The two vocalists announced the side project at the top of 2019, and they've since released two EPs — Strange Love and Everything Opposite. And though Gaskarth grew busy working on Wake Up, Sunshine and Hoppus started working on his own radio show After School Radio, they plan to work together again on a new release.

"There absolutely will be more music and more Simple Creatures to come," the All Time Low frontman teased. "We had all these plans, we had music kicking around. Then COVID hit, and it's obviously shaken the year up and plans have had to change, naturally."

"We need to kind of find that moment where we can get together in a studio and button up a couple of songs, and see where it goes from there," he continued.

To hear more about All Time Low's experience releasing an album during a global pandemic, listen to the full interview above.