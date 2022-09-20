Powerhouse Vocalist Belts Whitesnake Classic on ‘The Voice,’ Gets Denied

Sonorous Texas singer Alexis McLaughlin sang a forceful version of Whitesnake's classic "Here I Go Again" on NBC's The Voice on Monday (Sept. 19). But her performance wasn't enough for the celebrity coaches.

As avid viewers of The Voice know, the coaches keep their chairs turned away from an auditioning singer, only facing them if they approve. McLaughlin's "Here I Go Again" rendition left all four coaches — pop stars Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello — with their chairs turned away.

Watch the video toward the bottom of this post.

McLaughlin, a 25-year-old music teacher, first competed on The Voice before the pandemic and made it through the first few rounds, according to The Courier. This year, she advanced to TV, joining other singers for the Blind Auditions that started the reality singing competition's 22nd season on Monday.

"This is a cool thing to be able to share with my kiddos," McLaughlin said. "I hope they look at me and see an opportunity. It doesn't matter who you are, you can be a teacher or etc. and still have dreams and chase them and make things happen. They'll say, 'We saw you on YouTube, you're famous.'"

Elsewhere on Monday's The Voice, singer Omar Jose Cardona wowed the coaches with the Journey hit "Separate Ways." He earned four chair turns.

Whitesnake's 1987 music video for "Here I Go Again" stars the late Tawny Kitaen, the actress who was married to Whitesnake singer David Coverdale from 1989 to 1991. Kitaen died at age 59 last year. She also appears in Whitesnake's "Still of the Night," "Is This Love" and Ratt's "Back for More" videos.

Alexis McLaughlin, "Here I Go Again" (Whitesnake Cover on The Voice)

Whitesnake, "Here I Go Again" (Music Video)