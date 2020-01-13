Alexisonfire Release Moody New Track ‘Season of the Flood’

Alexisonfire are continuing to release new music into the new decade. The Canadian post-hardcore favorites have just shared the moody “Season of the Flood,” another non-album track from the band’s vault of new material.

Before Rage Against the Machine, Motley Crue or My Chemical Romance announced their return in 2019, there was Alexisonfire, the cult band who released their first new songs since 2010’s Dog’s Blood EP and their 2011 Midnight Oil cover, “The Dead Heart.”

Alexisonfire surprised fans in 2019 with the tracks “Familiar Drugs” and “Complicit,” along with a short run of tour dates. The boys have now announced another limited string of shows to accompany “Season of the Flood,” which premiered on BBC 1’s Rock Show With Daniel P Carter.

“Season of the Flood” has Dallas Green’s fingerprints all over it, maintaining a slow and atmospheric pace throughout. Clocking in at nearly seven minutes, “Season of the Flood” is Alexisonfire’s longest original song to date, and also one of their least progressive, but like much of the band’s celebrated discography, “Season of the Flood” is brilliantly balanced.

Here are the new song's lyrics, via AZLyrics:

All that is will go away

But come again another day

Through turbulence on proud display

I'll walk with you into the fray You want someone to love

You don't need somebody to hate

You want someone to love

You don't need somebody to hate Summer shores will flow and ebb

Ice will form in gentle threat

But without fear we softly step

You're what I owe, you are my debt You want someone to love

You don't need somebody to hate

You want someone to love

You don't need somebody to hate

Somebody to hate (Somebody to hate)

(Somebody to hate)

(Somebody to hate)

(Somebody to hate) I'm lost in the season of decay

And she's coming to collect again

I'm lost in the season of fire

And she's coming to collect again

I'm lost in the season of ice

And she's coming, coming to collect again

And I'm lost in the season of the flood

And she's coming to collect again

And I always, I always pay in, I always pay in full But without fear we softly step

You're what I owe, you are my debt

Check out “Season of the Flood” below along with Alexisonfire’s 2020 tour dates. The Distillers will co-headline the shows, with NOBRO providing support.

Alexisonfire, "Season of the Flood"

Alexisonfire Tour Dates

Jan. 20 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place

Jan. 22 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Jan. 23 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Jan. 25 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pacific Coliseum

Jan. 26 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox (no NOBRO)