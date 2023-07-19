Alice Cooper Rocks ‘White Line Frankenstein’ With Tom Morello + Adds Fall Tour Dates

Alice Cooper has a wealth of new info to share, dropping the muscular new rocker "White Line Frankenstein" featuring some hard-hitting guest guitar work from Tom Morello and adding a wealth of new concert dates for the fall.

First off, it should be noted that "White Line Frankenstein" features on Cooper's forthcoming record, Road, which now carries an Aug. 25 release through earMusic. "White Line Frankenstein" features some bad man guitar playing with Morello's recognizable riffing and solo accentuated by Cooper's stellar guitarists Tommy Henriksen, Ryan Roxie and Nita Strauss, along with drummer Glen Sobel and bassist Chuck Garric. Morello even adds some backing vocals along with Cooper, Henriksen and producer Bob Ezrin. This one deserves to be played a high volume.

“'White Line Frankenstein' is a monster that we created," says Cooper. "It’s a truck driver who’s been out there a long time. He's the king of the road. He doesn't live in a house. He lives in that truck. In the song, this surreal tough guy is driving on white lines for his whole life. So, ‘White Line Frankenstein’ would be his CB handle. It’s monstrous and definitely a stage song.” Get a listen to the song, check out the lyrics and watch the video below.

Alice Cooper, "White Line Frankenstein" (featuring Tom Morello)

Alice Cooper, "White Line Frankenstein" Lyrics

I’M A BIG BAD WOLF

AND I DRIVE ALONE

I’M A SEVENTH SON AND BAD TO THE BONE I FEEL A LITTLE BIT DEAD

BUT TONIGHT I’M ALIVE

GOTTA LOAD IN MY NOSE, GONNA DRIVE, DRIVE, DRIVE GOT NO WIFE, NO SNOTTY KIDS, GOT NO ALIMONY

I LIVE FOR THE ROAD ‘CAUSE I GOTTA BE FREE THEY CALL ME WHITE LINE FRANKENSTEIN

WHITE LINE FRANKENSTEIN ON THE ROAD TO THE SHOW

I’M A GIGOLO

AND ALL THE GIRLS KNOW THEY CAN GET A RIDE CAUSE I’M A HELL OF A MAN

IN A ONE NIGHT STAND

THEY’RE EATIN’ OUT OF MY HAND, SO SATISFIED THE HIGHWAY’S MY HEART

AND THIS TRUCK IS MY HOME

I’M A ROAD RAT, BABY, I’M A ROCK ‘N’ ROLLIN’ STONE THEY CALL ME WHITE LINE FRANKENSTEIN GOT OIL IN MY VEINS

AND A GUTFUL OF GAS

GET OUT OF MY WAY ‘CAUSE I’M MOVIN’ FAST I’M ROLLIN’ THUNDER

I’M AT LIGHTIN’ SPEED

GOT THIS METAL MONSTER THAT I GOTTA FEED THE HIGHWAY’S MY HEART

AND THIS TRUCK IS MY HOME I’M A ROAD RAT, BABY, I’M A ROCK ‘N’ ROLLIN’ STONE THEY CALL ME WHITE LINE FRANKENSTEIN

THEY CALL ME WHITE LINE FRANKENSTEIN

THEY CALL ME WHITE LINE FRANKENSTEIN

CAUSE I’M A WHITE LINE FRANKENSTEIN

GET OUT OF MY WAY!

WHITE LINE FRANKENSTEIN

As stated, "White Line Frankenstein" can be found on the new album, Road, which arrives Aug. 25 in multiple formats, including limited edition vinyl colors variants. The album will also come with a bonus DVD/Blu-Ray of Cooper's full 2022 Hellfest appearance. Check out the track listing and artwork below and get your pre-orders in at this location.

READ MORE: Best Rock + Metal Cover Songs of 2023 (So Far)

Cooper, who already had dates booked in the latter portion of summer, has also added several new summer shows as well as a full fledged fall tour leg that will take place during the month of October. The performances will be "An Evening With" shows, while he's also scheduled three co-headlining dates with Rob Zombie as part of a "Halloween Hootenanny." You can see all of his tour dates listed below.

Alice Cooper, Road Artwork + Track Listing

alice cooper, road album earMusic loading...

1. I’m Alice

2. Welcome To The Show

3. All Over The World

4. Dead Don’t Dance

5. Go Away

6. White Line Frankenstein

7. Big Boots

8. Rules Of The Road

9. The Big Goodbye

10. Road Rats Forever

11. Baby Please Don’t Go

12. 100 More Miles

13. Magic Bus

Alice Cooper Live at Hellfest 2022 (DVD/Blu-ray):

1. Feed My Frankenstein

2. No More Mr. Nice Guy

3. Bed Of Nails

4. Hey Stoopid

5. Fallen In Love

6. Go Man Go

7. Guitar Solo by Nita Strau

8. Roses On White Lace

9. I’m Eighteen

10. Poison

11. Billion Dollar Babies

12. The Black Widow Jam

13. Steven

14. Dead Babies

15. I Love The Dead

16. Escape

17. School’s Out

Alice Cooper 2023 Tour Dates

Aug. 5 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ JMA Wireless Dome

Aug. 6 - Johnston, Pa. @ 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial *

Aug. 8 - Columbus, Ohio @ Ohio Stadium

Aug. 10 - Madison, Wis. @ Overture Center for the Arts

Aug. 11 - Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome

Aug. 13 - Omaha, Neb. @ Charles Schwab Field Omaha

Aug. 15 - Springfield, Mo. @ Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts *

Aug. 16 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

Aug. 18 - El Paso, Texas @ Sun Bowl Stadium

Aug. 19 - Midland, Texas @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center *

Aug. 20 - Lubbock, Texas @ Buddy Holly Hall

Aug. 22 - San Antonio, Texas @ Tobin Center

Aug. 24 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 26 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 29 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

Aug. 30 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

Sept. 1 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 2 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Sept. 5 - Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Amphitheatre

Sept. 6 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 8 - Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion @ Montage Mountain

Sept. 9 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health Theatre @ Jones Beach

Sept. 10 - Hartford, Ct. @ XFINITY Theatre

Sept. 12 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 13 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend

Sept. 15 - Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheatre

Sept. 16 - Greenwood Village, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green

Sept. 19 - Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre

Sept. 20 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 22 - Concord, Calif. @ Pavilion

Sept. 23 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Sept. 24 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Oct. 4 - St Augustine, Fla. @ Amphitheatre *

Oct. 5 - Wilmington, N.C. @ Wilson Center @ Cape Fear College *

Oct. 7 - Evansville, Ind. @ Aiken Theatre In The Centre *

Oct. 8 - Wheeling, W.V. @ WesBanco Arena *

Oct. 10 - Troy, Ohio @ Hobart Arena *

Oct. 11 - Wabash, Ind. @ Honeywell Center *

Oct. 13 - Paducah, Ky. @ Luther F Carson Four Rivers Center *

Oct. 14 - N Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena *

Oct. 15 - Lafayette, La. @ Heymannn Performing Arts Center *

Oct. 17 - Enid, Okla. @ Stride Bank Center *

Oct. 19 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Pikes Peak Center *

Oct. 20 - Rio Rancho, N.M. @ Events Center *

Oct. 21 - Tucson, Ariz. @ AVA Amphitheatre *

Oct. 23 - Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre *

Oct. 25 - Highland, Calif. @ Yaamava Theater *

Oct. 26 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort *

Oct. 28 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Bakkt Theatre *

* Newly Added Shows