Alice Cooper Rocks ‘White Line Frankenstein’ With Tom Morello + Adds Fall Tour Dates
Alice Cooper has a wealth of new info to share, dropping the muscular new rocker "White Line Frankenstein" featuring some hard-hitting guest guitar work from Tom Morello and adding a wealth of new concert dates for the fall.
First off, it should be noted that "White Line Frankenstein" features on Cooper's forthcoming record, Road, which now carries an Aug. 25 release through earMusic. "White Line Frankenstein" features some bad man guitar playing with Morello's recognizable riffing and solo accentuated by Cooper's stellar guitarists Tommy Henriksen, Ryan Roxie and Nita Strauss, along with drummer Glen Sobel and bassist Chuck Garric. Morello even adds some backing vocals along with Cooper, Henriksen and producer Bob Ezrin. This one deserves to be played a high volume.
“'White Line Frankenstein' is a monster that we created," says Cooper. "It’s a truck driver who’s been out there a long time. He's the king of the road. He doesn't live in a house. He lives in that truck. In the song, this surreal tough guy is driving on white lines for his whole life. So, ‘White Line Frankenstein’ would be his CB handle. It’s monstrous and definitely a stage song.” Get a listen to the song, check out the lyrics and watch the video below.
Alice Cooper, "White Line Frankenstein" (featuring Tom Morello)
Alice Cooper, "White Line Frankenstein" Lyrics
I’M A BIG BAD WOLF
AND I DRIVE ALONE
I’M A SEVENTH SON AND BAD TO THE BONE
I FEEL A LITTLE BIT DEAD
BUT TONIGHT I’M ALIVE
GOTTA LOAD IN MY NOSE, GONNA DRIVE, DRIVE, DRIVE
GOT NO WIFE, NO SNOTTY KIDS, GOT NO ALIMONY
I LIVE FOR THE ROAD ‘CAUSE I GOTTA BE FREE
THEY CALL ME WHITE LINE FRANKENSTEIN
WHITE LINE FRANKENSTEIN
ON THE ROAD TO THE SHOW
I’M A GIGOLO
AND ALL THE GIRLS KNOW THEY CAN GET A RIDE
CAUSE I’M A HELL OF A MAN
IN A ONE NIGHT STAND
THEY’RE EATIN’ OUT OF MY HAND, SO SATISFIED
THE HIGHWAY’S MY HEART
AND THIS TRUCK IS MY HOME
I’M A ROAD RAT, BABY, I’M A ROCK ‘N’ ROLLIN’ STONE
THEY CALL ME WHITE LINE FRANKENSTEIN
GOT OIL IN MY VEINS
AND A GUTFUL OF GAS
GET OUT OF MY WAY ‘CAUSE I’M MOVIN’ FAST
I’M ROLLIN’ THUNDER
I’M AT LIGHTIN’ SPEED
GOT THIS METAL MONSTER THAT I GOTTA FEED
THE HIGHWAY’S MY HEART
AND THIS TRUCK IS MY HOME
I’M A ROAD RAT, BABY, I’M A ROCK ‘N’ ROLLIN’ STONE
THEY CALL ME WHITE LINE FRANKENSTEIN
THEY CALL ME WHITE LINE FRANKENSTEIN
THEY CALL ME WHITE LINE FRANKENSTEIN
CAUSE I’M A WHITE LINE FRANKENSTEIN
GET OUT OF MY WAY!
WHITE LINE FRANKENSTEIN
As stated, "White Line Frankenstein" can be found on the new album, Road, which arrives Aug. 25 in multiple formats, including limited edition vinyl colors variants. The album will also come with a bonus DVD/Blu-Ray of Cooper's full 2022 Hellfest appearance. Check out the track listing and artwork below and get your pre-orders in at this location.
Cooper, who already had dates booked in the latter portion of summer, has also added several new summer shows as well as a full fledged fall tour leg that will take place during the month of October. The performances will be "An Evening With" shows, while he's also scheduled three co-headlining dates with Rob Zombie as part of a "Halloween Hootenanny." You can see all of his tour dates listed below.
Alice Cooper, Road Artwork + Track Listing
1. I’m Alice
2. Welcome To The Show
3. All Over The World
4. Dead Don’t Dance
5. Go Away
6. White Line Frankenstein
7. Big Boots
8. Rules Of The Road
9. The Big Goodbye
10. Road Rats Forever
11. Baby Please Don’t Go
12. 100 More Miles
13. Magic Bus
Alice Cooper Live at Hellfest 2022 (DVD/Blu-ray):
1. Feed My Frankenstein
2. No More Mr. Nice Guy
3. Bed Of Nails
4. Hey Stoopid
5. Fallen In Love
6. Go Man Go
7. Guitar Solo by Nita Strau
8. Roses On White Lace
9. I’m Eighteen
10. Poison
11. Billion Dollar Babies
12. The Black Widow Jam
13. Steven
14. Dead Babies
15. I Love The Dead
16. Escape
17. School’s Out
Alice Cooper 2023 Tour Dates
Aug. 5 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ JMA Wireless Dome
Aug. 6 - Johnston, Pa. @ 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial *
Aug. 8 - Columbus, Ohio @ Ohio Stadium
Aug. 10 - Madison, Wis. @ Overture Center for the Arts
Aug. 11 - Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome
Aug. 13 - Omaha, Neb. @ Charles Schwab Field Omaha
Aug. 15 - Springfield, Mo. @ Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts *
Aug. 16 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
Aug. 18 - El Paso, Texas @ Sun Bowl Stadium
Aug. 19 - Midland, Texas @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center *
Aug. 20 - Lubbock, Texas @ Buddy Holly Hall
Aug. 22 - San Antonio, Texas @ Tobin Center
Aug. 24 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 26 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 27 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 29 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek
Aug. 30 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
Sept. 1 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 2 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
Sept. 5 - Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Amphitheatre
Sept. 6 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 8 - Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion @ Montage Mountain
Sept. 9 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health Theatre @ Jones Beach
Sept. 10 - Hartford, Ct. @ XFINITY Theatre
Sept. 12 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept. 13 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend
Sept. 15 - Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheatre
Sept. 16 - Greenwood Village, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green
Sept. 19 - Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre
Sept. 20 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 22 - Concord, Calif. @ Pavilion
Sept. 23 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
Sept. 24 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Oct. 4 - St Augustine, Fla. @ Amphitheatre *
Oct. 5 - Wilmington, N.C. @ Wilson Center @ Cape Fear College *
Oct. 7 - Evansville, Ind. @ Aiken Theatre In The Centre *
Oct. 8 - Wheeling, W.V. @ WesBanco Arena *
Oct. 10 - Troy, Ohio @ Hobart Arena *
Oct. 11 - Wabash, Ind. @ Honeywell Center *
Oct. 13 - Paducah, Ky. @ Luther F Carson Four Rivers Center *
Oct. 14 - N Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena *
Oct. 15 - Lafayette, La. @ Heymannn Performing Arts Center *
Oct. 17 - Enid, Okla. @ Stride Bank Center *
Oct. 19 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Pikes Peak Center *
Oct. 20 - Rio Rancho, N.M. @ Events Center *
Oct. 21 - Tucson, Ariz. @ AVA Amphitheatre *
Oct. 23 - Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre *
Oct. 25 - Highland, Calif. @ Yaamava Theater *
Oct. 26 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort *
Oct. 28 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Bakkt Theatre *
* Newly Added Shows