Alice Cooper Reveals Summer 2020 Tour Dates With Tesla + Lita Ford
Ol' Black Eyes Is Back! Alice Cooper's extended his popular tour into the summer, while announcing support from Tesla and Lita Ford as well.
The "Ol' Black Eyes Is Back" tour debuted last summer and has just added another leg that will run from May 30 in Paso Robles, California through June 27 in Detroit, Michigan. A full listing of tour dates can be found below.
The new dates follow a spring leg that also features Ford as primary support. That tour launches March 31 in Niagara Falls, Ontario and runs through April 22 in Portland, Oregon. Those dates are also listed below.
Tickets for all of the new dates will go on sale Jan. 24, with the exception of Cooper's St. Louis date which will have an on sale date announced shortly. Visit Cooper's website for ticketing info.
Alice Cooper / Lita Ford Spring 2020 Tour Dates
March 31 — Niagara Falls, Ontario @ Fallsview Resort Casino (Without Lita Ford)
April 1 — Peterborough, Ontario @ Memorial Centre
April 3 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ DeVos Music Hall
April 4 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miller High Life Theatre
April 5 — Appleton, Wis. @ Fox Performing Arts Center
April 7 — Omaha, Neb. @ Orpheum Theatre
April 8 — Davenport, Iowa @ Adler Theatre
April 10 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center
April 11 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Centennial Concert Hall
April 13 — Regina, Saskatchewan @ Conexus Arts Centre
April 15 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
April 16 — Prince George, British Columbia @ CN Centre
April 18 — Abbotsford, British Columbia @ Entertainment & Sports Centre
April 19 — Penticton, British Columbia @ South Okanagan Events Centre
April 20 — Seattle, Wash. @ McCaw Hall
April 22 — Portland, Ore. @ Keller Auditorium
Alice Cooper With Tesla + Lita Ford Summer 2020 Tour
May 30 — Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
May 31 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl
June 3 — Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom
June 5 — Thackerville, Okla. @ Winstar World Casino
June 6 — Topeka, Kan. @ Stormont Vail Events Center
June 7 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*
June 9 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheatre
June 10 — Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center
June 12 — Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino**
June 13 — Chicago, Ill. @ Rosemont Theatre
June 14 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
June 16 — Boston, Mass. @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
June 17 — Wilkes Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
June 19 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 20 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion
June 21 — Baltimore, Md. @ The Hall at Live! Casino + Hotel (Without Tesla)
June 23 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach
June 25 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Mann Center
June 26 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park
June 27 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
*Onsale date TBA
**Also featuring Blue Oyster Cult
