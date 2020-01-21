Ol' Black Eyes Is Back! Alice Cooper's extended his popular tour into the summer, while announcing support from Tesla and Lita Ford as well.

The "Ol' Black Eyes Is Back" tour debuted last summer and has just added another leg that will run from May 30 in Paso Robles, California through June 27 in Detroit, Michigan. A full listing of tour dates can be found below.

The new dates follow a spring leg that also features Ford as primary support. That tour launches March 31 in Niagara Falls, Ontario and runs through April 22 in Portland, Oregon. Those dates are also listed below.

Tickets for all of the new dates will go on sale Jan. 24, with the exception of Cooper's St. Louis date which will have an on sale date announced shortly. Visit Cooper's website for ticketing info.

Alice Cooper / Lita Ford Spring 2020 Tour Dates

March 31 — Niagara Falls, Ontario @ Fallsview Resort Casino (Without Lita Ford)

April 1 — Peterborough, Ontario @ Memorial Centre

April 3 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ DeVos Music Hall

April 4 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miller High Life Theatre

April 5 — Appleton, Wis. @ Fox Performing Arts Center

April 7 — Omaha, Neb. @ Orpheum Theatre

April 8 — Davenport, Iowa @ Adler Theatre

April 10 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

April 11 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Centennial Concert Hall

April 13 — Regina, Saskatchewan @ Conexus Arts Centre

April 15 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

April 16 — Prince George, British Columbia @ CN Centre

April 18 — Abbotsford, British Columbia @ Entertainment & Sports Centre

April 19 — Penticton, British Columbia @ South Okanagan Events Centre

April 20 — Seattle, Wash. @ McCaw Hall

April 22 — Portland, Ore. @ Keller Auditorium

Alice Cooper With Tesla + Lita Ford Summer 2020 Tour

May 30 — Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

May 31 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

June 3 — Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

June 5 — Thackerville, Okla. @ Winstar World Casino

June 6 — Topeka, Kan. @ Stormont Vail Events Center

June 7 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

June 9 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheatre

June 10 — Huber Heights, Ohio @ Rose Music Center

June 12 — Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino**

June 13 — Chicago, Ill. @ Rosemont Theatre

June 14 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

June 16 — Boston, Mass. @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

June 17 — Wilkes Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

June 19 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 20 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion

June 21 — Baltimore, Md. @ The Hall at Live! Casino + Hotel (Without Tesla)

June 23 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach

June 25 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Mann Center

June 26 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park

June 27 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

*Onsale date TBA

**Also featuring Blue Oyster Cult