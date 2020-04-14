The market of song mashups has become pretty oversaturated, to say the least. But in these times of staying home and social distancing, people have a lot more time on their hands to come up with ones that actually sound decent. One YouTuber combined Alice in Chains with the angsty '90s vocalist Alanis Morissette, and it somehow works... surprisingly well.

"You Would Know - Alanis in Chains" is a combination of Alice in Chains' "Would?" from their 1992 album Dirt and Morisette's "You Oughta Know" from Jagged Little Pill.

The original version of the latter song already features some deep vocals and harmonization, which is pretty characteristic of Layne Staley and Jerry Cantrell's style in most Alice in Chains songs, so it just works. This isn't some thrashy metal song combined with a soft pop song for shits and giggles. Kudos to the rocker who made it — listen below.