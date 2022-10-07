Alice in Chains’ ‘Dirt’ Re-Enters Top 10 on Billboard 200 Thanks to 30th Anniversary

It may be old as, well, dirt, but it's aging like fine wine! Congrats to Alice in Chains who are surprisingly back in the Billboard Top 10 albums with Dirt, their 1992 classic that is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary.

The album sold a remarkable 26,000 equivalent album units this past week according to Billboard, which was good enough to make it the No. 9 album of the week on the chart. The sudden surge has been aided by promotion of the band's 30th anniversary remastered reissue of the album late last month.

According to Billboard, Dirt saw a 641 percent increase in sales over the past week, which helped push the album back onto the Billboard 200 Album Chart for the first time since 1994. During its initial run, the album peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Breaking down the chart feat, Billboard reports that 22,500 units of their double vinyl album made up a good portion of the sales, with a variety of variants being sold through their webstore and via the retail chain Walmart.

The original Dirt album arrived in 1992 with an early boost from the single "Would?" that was also included in the movie Singles and was a part of its soundtrack. Five singles from the record would command the radio airwaves, starting with "Would?" and including "Them Bones," "Angry Chair," "Rooster" and "Down in a Hole."