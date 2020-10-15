Alice in Chains Unveil Massive ‘Facelift’ 30th Anniversary Box Set

August, 21, 1990 — Alice in Chains release their debut album, Facelift. Now, 30 years later, that recording remains as vital as ever and the band has just unveiled a massive box set celebrating the record's three-decade milestone.

Released before the true arrival of grunge and amid hair metal excess and a sea of power ballads, Facelift found a young Alice in Chains unwittingly embrace metal's earliest roots while also signaling at the next big movement that would shake up heavy music forevermore.

This newly announced 30th anniversary set commemorates the original release alongside a plethora of goodies all packaged in an acrylic deluxe box — a poster, tour laminate, art prints, a custom cover hard book, multiple physical formats of the groundbreaking record and more.

Pre-orders are available now and the box set is expected to be released on Jan. 29 of next year. A disclaimer on the webstore notes that shipping dates and release dates are subject to change in the event of unexpected circumstances related to production and distribution (we're still in the midst of a pandemic, after all). New shirt and hoodie options are up for grabs too.

To view the complete contents of the Alice in Chains 30th anniversary box set, look below.

Alice in Chains, Facelift 30th Anniversary Edition Box Set: Contents + Track Listing

Warner Music

Contents:

Acrylic Deluxe Box with Gel Transparencies

2XLP Vinyl Picture Disc

Exclusive Cassette

Custom Hard Cover Photo Book

Two-sided Poster (Folded, 23.5 inch square)

12” Slipmat

Sticker Sheet

Tour Laminate

Four Art Prints

Track Listing:

01. "We Die Young"

02 "Man in the Box"

03. "Sea Of Sorrow"

04. "Bleed The Freak"

05. "I Can't Remember"

06. "Love, Hate, Love"

07. "It Ain't Like That"

08. "Sunshine"

09. "Put You Down"

10. "Confusion"

11. "I Know Somethin (Bout You)"

12. "Real Thing"