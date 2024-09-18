Alice In Chains’ Jerry Cantrell Picks His Six Favorite Guitar Soloists

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell picked his six favorite guitar soloists during a recent conversation with Rick Beato.

We're just a few weeks out from the release of Cantrell's new solo album I Want Blood, so the guitarist discussed the new material, as well as his career with Alice In Chains, during the interview. Toward the end of the discussion, Beato asked the rocker which guitar soloists are his favorite.

After listing his top choices, he said, "To pick any one specific solo out, I don't know if I could do that. There's so many great ones."

We listed Cantrell's picks below, along with an example of a solo that supports their greatness. You can watch Cantrell's full interview with Beato toward the bottom of the page.

Eddie Van Halen

Not only was Eddie Van Halen a big inspiration to Cantrell, but they also toured together in the early days of Alice In Chains.

"Anything Eddie Van Halen ever did, that guy was amazing," Cantrell praised, later adding that he got to hear the legend soundcheck a lot when they were on tour together, and that he always sounded like himself regardless of what gear he played with.

Eddie Van Halen Guitar Solo

Angus Young

AC/DC's Angus Young was the next name Cantrell mentioned. He thought for a second, and then referred to Young as a "fucking lyrical soloist."

Angus Young Guitar Solo

Jimi Hendrix

Cantrell called legendary guitar innovator Jimi Hendrix "pretty badass," and then added that there's another guitarist of the same name he admires as well.

Jimi Hendrix Guitar Solo

Jimmy Page

You guessed it (or maybe didn't) — Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin.

Jimmy Page Guitar Solo

David Gilmour

Interestingly, Cantrell spoke the most in-depth about Pink Floyd's David Gilmour.

“David Gilmour is something else, man. There’s a real fire in his playing, and he does it in a really understated way," he explained.

"Occasionally, you hear him break loose — and I don’t mean to say this as any sort of a slight — in kind of a restrained way. And I really appreciate that and I dig that. Then you get these flashes that come out of nowhere and tear your face off.”

David Gilmour Guitar Solo

Tony Iommi

Black Sabbath riff-master Tony Iommi was the last guitarist Cantrell talked about. Iommi was one of the first guitarists to popularize drop tuning, and thus had a huge impact on Cantrell's signature sound.

“These are all guys I admire. Toni Iommi would do fucking two solos at once and put them both on the record. One track here, another track there — two solos going on at the same time. That’s badass."

Tony Iommi Guitar Solo

Check out the full interview below.

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell on Rick Beato