Alice in Chains' legend Jerry Cantrell has confirmed that he is finished working on his third solo album, which we can expect to hear more about soon. It'll be his first full-length solo effort since 2002.

Cantrell shared the news through his Instagram, with a photo of himself, former Dillinger Escape Plan singer Greg Puciato and studio engineers Paul Fig and Joe Barresi. Don't be alarmed, they were wearing masks in the image.

"Finished my record tonight one year to the day from when we started recording it," the guitarist wrote. "What a crazy journey... always is. Look forward to setting it free upon your ear holes sometime soon."

See the photo below.

Cantrell began working on his debut album Boggy Depot in 1996, and it was released two years later. In 2002, his second album Degradation Trip came out. He dedicated the record to Layne Staley, who had just died a few months prior to its release.

Since the death of Staley, Cantrell, Mike Inez and Sean Kinney eventually recruited William DuVall to join Alice in Chains on vocals, and this second rendition of the band has released three albums — 2009's Black Gives Way to Blue, 2013's The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here and 2018's Rainier Fog.

In February of 2020, Cantrell revealed that he had started working on another solo album, and shared a photo from inside the studio the following month.