The wait is over. After months of teasing a new album was en route, Alice in Chains have revealed that their sixth studio album will be titled Rainier Fog and the ominously monikered set is due Aug. 24. In addition, the band has issued yet another new song from the forthcoming collection titled "So Far Under."

The track, heard in the player, seems to be a perfect fit for the Alice catalog, with a familiar guitar and drum sound. "So far under / Too much pain to tell / Now I'm ripped asunder / So far under," come the hypnotically-delivered lyrics of the chorus over evil sounding guitars.

Alice In Chains vocalist/guitarist William DuVall says of the track, “It’s about feeling completely up against it – outnumbered, surrounded, facing seemingly unbeatable odds and being really pissed off about it. It was inspired by personal circumstances, as well as events in the wider world. But it’s not as resigned to defeat as it may seem. The lyric is a cold, hard assessment of a difficult situation but the music has a message all its own. There’s still room to flip the script. Every aspect of writing and recording this song will always be remembered with a lot of joy – from recording the basic tracks and the guitar solo at Studio X in Seattle to doing further overdubs at Nick Raskulinecz’s studio in rural Tennessee. Everyone in the band and our studio team really stepped up and knocked it out of the park on this one. We’re extremely proud of this song and the entire album.”

"So Far Under" follows on the heels of the album's lead single, "The One You Know," which was released in early May.

The band worked on Rainier Fog in Los Angeles, Nashville and Seattle, teaming up with producer Nick Raskulinecz. They eventually turned the disc over to acclaimed studio wiz Joe Barresi to mix.

Pre-orders for the new album are currently underway here. You can check out the album artwork and track listing below. Alice in Chains have also been busy filling out their 2018 tour schedule. See where they're playing right here.

Alice in Chains, Rainier Fog Artwork and Track Listing

01. The One You Know

02. Rainier Fog

03. Red Giant

04. Fly

05. Drone

06. Deaf Ears Blind Eyes

07. Maybe

08. So Far Under

09. Never Fade

10. All I Am

