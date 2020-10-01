Alice in Chains to Receive Museum of Pop Culture Founders Award

Congrats are in order for Alice in Chains, the 2020 selection by the Museum of Pop Culture for the Founders Award. The band will be honored during a Dec. 1 ceremony as part of a benefit concert that will be streamed online.

"We're excited to announce that we are being honored at this year's @MoPOP Founders Award on December 1, 2020," tweeted the band. The nonprofit museum's annual fundraiser will be streamed free to the public, featuring special performances by us and many more."

The benefit will include a lineup of still to be revealed special guests as well as a group of youth musicians who will be on hand to put their twist on some of the band's most iconic songs. MoPOP will also move the event from their Sky Church to an online platform, making it widely accessible to fans around the world. For more details on the show, check here.

All proceeds from the show will go to community efforts, specifically reaching out to the youths in the area and preserving the shared pop culture history during this difficult period. Donations may be made at this location.

Alice in Chains formed in 1987 in Seattle, eventually emerging with their major label debut album Facelift in 1990. The band became one of the key players in the growth of the grunge era of music in the early '90s, with huge support coming for their 1992 Dirt album and 1995 self-titled album follow-up. The band went on hiatus in the late '90s and singer Layne Staley died in 2002,

After reuniting for a benefit show in 2005, the band pushed forward with a new album called Black Gives Way to Blue in 2009 that included the addition of William DuVall to the lineup. That foursome has stayed intact ever since, issuing 2013's The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here and 2019's Rainier Fog albums as well.