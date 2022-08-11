Alice in Chains Rehearsal Set Contains Song Not Played Since 1991 + Other Deep Cuts

Alice in Chains have returned to the road, but ahead of their touring the band offered some insight about what might be coming to buyers of their VIP ticket package. The band shared their rehearsal setlist in advance of the tour, showcasing a wealth of material that may be considered for shows on their current run with Breaking Benjamin and Bush.

"It's been too long and we are ready to get back out on the road. We've been rehearsing the past couple of weeks and it feels good to be playing together again. We want to give our VIP buyers a sneak peak at our rehearsal set list. Hold on to this to see which ones made the cut for your show," stated the message sent to VIP package buyers, followed by a listing of 35 songs out of their catalog they were working through in advance of the tour. Check out the posting, shared on Reddit by highsasquatch1, and see which songs could potentially be part of their sets.

Man in the Box

The One You Know

Would?

It Ain't Like That

Nutshell

Them Bones

Down in a Hole

Love Hate Love

No Excuses

Heaven Beside You

A Looking in View

We Die Young

Check My Brain

Bleed the Freak

Dam That River

Rain When I Die

Your Decision

Angry Chair

Hollow

Rainier Fog

Rooster

Grind

Red Giant

Never Fade

Voices

Acid Bubble

Stone

Again

Rotten Apple

Sludge Factory

Junkhead

Last of My Kind

Got Me Wrong

Sea of Sorrow

While this tour package likely limits some of the time the band could potentially play, the 35 song rehearsal set shows they have plenty of options when it comes to changing up their performances.

Of note in this list, you'll find a few deeper cuts that the band haven't played in some time. Most notable is "Sea of Sorrow," the Facelift album song which according to Setlist.fm was last played on Oct. 29, 1991. Other tracks that have been held out of sets for sometime include "A Looking in View" (last played in 2014), "Acid Bubble" (last played in 2015) and "Rotten Apple" (last played in 2015).

Alice in Chains' tour just kicked off Wednesday night (Aug. 10) in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania and the full setlist can be viewed below. The band will play in Camden, New Jersey tonight (Aug. 11), Syracuse, New York on Saturday (Aug. 13) and Wantagh, New York on Sunday (Aug. 14). Get your tickets here.

Alice in Chains Aug. 10, 2022 Setlist From Burgettstown, Pa. (per Setlist.fm)

1. Again

2. Check My Brain

3. Grind

4. Them Bones

5. Dam That River

6. Hollow

7. Angry Chair

8. Man in the Box

9. Rainier Fog

10. No Excuses

11. The One You Know

12. Down in a Hole

13. Your Decision

14. Would?

15. Rooster