Into the flood again, same old trip it was back then. Marvel's The Punisher is on its way back for Season 2 and a new trailer gets a fitting assist from a classic Alice in Chains song, "Would?"

Jon Bernthal returns as Frank Castle for a second season, continuing his takedown of the criminal underworld while fighting the demons from his own past. In the new trailer, Castle has intervened when a young woman is assaulted in a bar, which puts him right back in the path of danger.

In the trailer itself, the Alice in Chains song isn't instantly recognizable. Guitar strums lead up to the eventual reveal, while the sound of weapons firing also figures into the mix with the track. However, the haunting Alice in Chains song fits the tone of the series, and trailer, well. Take a look at the trailer below.

Season 2 of Marvel's The Punisher debuts exclusively on Netflix beginning Jan. 18. You can also watch the first season via Netflix as well.

Alice in Chains, meanwhile, have been promoting their Rainier Fog album while out on tour. However, "Would?" has been a part of recent concert sets. After a break to start the year, look for the band resuming their touring in New Zealand and Australia in March.