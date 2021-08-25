Alleged Leaked Group Chats Suggest Gloryhammer Are Misogynists + Obscene Racists

CW: Graphic, offensive, racist and sexist language.

UPDATE: Vincent Jackson Jones, bandmate of Gloryhammer and Alestorm's Chris Bowes in the group Wizardthrone, has issued a statement urging Bowes to address the controversy in a statement of his own. Read the full story here.

Power metal group Gloryhammer recently fired their singer Thomas Winkler. After the firing, it was alleged that bassist James Cartwright abused a former partner. In addition, a series of what are claimed to be leaked group chat conversations showed what appear to be members of the band openly using belligerently misogynistic and obscenely racist language.

Gloryhammer have yet to comment on the chat and/or the abuse allegations levied against Cartwright.

Gloryhammer revealed the news that they had terminated the singer — who portrayed the character Angus McFife XIII amid the band's elaborate conceptual narrative — and Winkler shared a statement of his own (both posts seen below), informing fans he received an e-mail from his bandmates that they had agreed to part ways with him.

One Twitter user shared a screenshot in response to Gloryhammer's announcement, requesting the band to address the allegation of abuse made against Cartwright. The screenshot is from an unnamed source who laid out patterns of abuse, accusing Cartwright of leeching off their family, retaliating against them for hanging out with other friends (and spraying deodorant on her dinner in an instance where he found out she had been out with friends), making threats to burn down their family home, among other things.

A new Twitter account — @GloryhammerC — then emerged, sharing screenshots of group chat text exchanges from the 'Crud Club' group, where aliases — Daddy Crud, Crud Ambrosio, Crud Syndrome — appeared to reflect various members of Gloryhammer, aided by references to the real-world names of the musicians.

We have not yet been able to independently verify the validity of these screenshots.

Daddy Crud, based off the avatar photo, appears to signify Cartwright as a participant and Crud Syndrome — whose avatar is a male character with scraggly hair playing a keytar — is allegedly keyboardist Chris Bowes (also of Alestorm and Wizardthrone), whom Daddy Crud named ("Chrisssssss") in response after Crud Syndrome dropped the n-word following a flurry of other racist messages.

Daddy Crud, at one point, singled out Crud Ambrosio as "Mikey," likely referring to live Gloryhammer keyboardist Michael Barber.

The text exchange crudely details what the band members are touting as sexual conquests with references to goals of having sex with women of various races and cultural backgrounds.

"Lithuanians are pretty psycho. Well, at least from the ones I've porked. Pretty fair to judge a country by three of its females though," said Daddy Crud, per the screenshot below.

Crud Syndrome also mentioned a person named Elliott, apparently in reference to Alestorm keyboardist Elliott Vernon, who he said "pumped a [racist slur]" at Warped Tour as a means of checking a particular race off his box as he was "working his way through the races."

Crud Ambrosio later noted that people from North Africa "have teeth coming out the front of their face and eyes on the side of their heads."

Read through the text chat below, but be forewarned that it includes disgusting, disturbing and offensive language.

Loudwire strongly condemns the language and actions taken by the participants of this chat.

We have reached out to Napalm Records — label home of Gloryhammer as well as Alestorm and Wizardthrone, two of Bowes' other bands — for comment in advance of publication of this story. This post will be updated if/when a statement is provided by either the label, the band or its individual members.

WARNING - GRAPHIC: Alleged Gloryhammer Group Chat Conversation Screenshots

Twitter: @GloryhammerC

Twitter: @GloryhammerC

Twitter: @GloryhammerC

Twitter: @GloryhammerC

Twitter: @GloryhammerC

Twitter: @GloryhammerC

Twitter: @GloryhammerC

Twitter: @GloryhammerC

Twitter: @GloryhammerC

Twitter: @GloryhammerC