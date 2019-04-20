Alter Bridge Have 10 Songs Written for New Album, More to Go

We've already learned that Alter Bridge are targeting October for their new album, the follow-up to 2016's The Last Hero. The plan was to start writing in March and now Mark Tremonti has an update on the progress, revealing 10 tracks are finished.

The guitarist turned 45 two days ago (April 18) and he tweeted his thanks for the birthday wishes. It looks like he was working on his birthday as he added, "Just finishing up track 10 on the new Alter Bridge record, 4 more to go!"

The Last Hero was Alter Bridge's second highest charting album of their career, reaching No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and yielding the singles "Show Me a Leader," "My Champion" and "Poison in Your Veins."

Since the album's release, the guitarist released A Dying Machine, the fourth album from the Tremonti band and singer Myles Kennedy issued his debut solo record, Year of the Tiger, and linked back up with Slash on another Conspirators record, Living the Dream. All three albums were released last year.

Kennedy was also featured on Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton's first solo album, Anesthetic, singing on the track "Save Defiance."

