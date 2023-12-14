A couple of years ago, a Christmas album helmed by Mark Tremonti might have seemed crazy, but following the release of last year's Mark Tremonti Sings Frank Sinatra, it makes a lot of sense.

"When we put out the Sinatra album, a lot of folks were like, 'You know, it sounds like you should do a Christmas record,'" Tremonti told Chuck Armstrong on Wednesday night's Loudwire Nights (Dec. 13). "Funny enough, that's the reason why I felt like I could do [the Sinatra album], because I was singing karaoke at Christmas parties. I would sing this stuff."

Tremonti admitted that it was because of his love for Christmas music that he actually went down the rabbit hole with Sinatra in the first place.

"I love Christmas music," he said. "Some of my best memories in life are from Christmas growing up, being at my grandparents' house and playing Christmas music with all of my cousins."

In addition to that love, Tremonti shared that there was an influential voice in his life that pushed him to make the new record, Mark Tremonti Christmas Classics New & Old.

"My father told me I should write a Christmas song years ago. I'm like, yeah, you can't do that in the rock and roll world. This doesn't really work unless you're Twisted Sister or King Diamond doing some metal version, so I thought this was a perfect opportunity. I think that Sinatra opened the doors that I could do this record. It was a lot of fun."

From Christmas to Creed

In addition to celebrating the holidays, Tremonti is also looking ahead to 2024 as Creed prepare for their first reunion in several years, which includes two sold-out Creed Cruises and a growing land-based tour, too.

While it seems like there is more on the horizon for the band, Tremonti wasn't quick to divulge too much information.

"There are definitely announcements that will happen as things kind of roll out," he said, with a slight smile on his face. "It's just an exciting time. We're trying to pack in as much as we can into the year because we have to be very aware that Alter Bridge needs to come out with a new record. We come out with a record every three years."

Their seventh studio album, Pawns & Kings, came out in 2022, so Tremonti admitted that he and the Alter Bridge guys want to stay on that schedule. On top of that, he revealed that he's also working on his next solo record under the Tremonti name.

"I'm going into the studio in February, so right now, I'm spinning all of these plates," he said. And with a bit of a chuckle in his voice, he added, "I should be writing my record right now, but I'm singing Christmas songs."

Tremonti's Favorite Christmas Presents

With Christmas right around the corner, Chuck had to ask Tremonti about some of his favorite gifts he's received over the years — both as a kid and as an adult.

"The best presents I got were these GoDaiKin Transformers," he answered quickly. "When [my parents] would go to the mall, I'd always run off to the department stores in Detroit and they had these gigantic toys. I loved Transformers when I was a kid and these GoDaiKin Transformers were these gigantic versions. And it's funny, I still have them."

Though Tremonti still appreciates his Transformers, as an adult, his tastes have shifted a little bit.

"Pinball is my big gift," he told Chuck. "The James Bond 60th anniversary [pinball machine], I gave myself an early Christmas present this year."

Next to the new Bond machine in Tremonti's home stands a Venom machine, too.

"I did the soundtrack for that," he explained about the Venom pinball machine.

"I did the music for it. I think it's a crazy great machine ... When I did my last record deal, I said, 'Hey, let's make sure that this music is license-free for use in pinball.' And they said, 'Alright, whatever.' So I got to load it up with my music."

What Else Did Mark Tremonti Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Why his first Christmas album isn't his last: "Hopefully I can do a volume two."

What it's like playing Christmas songs live and how he models Sinatra's touring style in some ways

What it was like writing an original Christmas song

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Mark Tremonti joined Loudwire Nights on Wednesday, Dec. 14

