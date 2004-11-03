Alter Bridge’s ‘Walk the Sky 2.0′ Is Out Now!

Since the Alter Bridge announced the cancellation of their entire 2020 touring schedule, the band has taken time to do what they are known best for – creating.

Never a band to take a lot of personal time off, the group reviewed live recordings from their shows in January/February 2020 to pick a few of their live favorites of songs from their latest album, Walk the Sky.

This led band members Myles Kennedy, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips to begin sharing ideas for a new studio song. Those collective ideas would yield a new, original song entitled “Last Rites” – a track written, recorded and completed entirely during the Covid-19 lockdown. The final version of “Last Rites”, along with live versions of “Wouldn’t You Rather,” “Pay No Mind,” “Native Son,” “Godspeed,” “In the Deep” and “Dying Light," will form a new 7-song EP, Walk the Sky 2.0, out today (Nov. 6) via Napalm Records.

Alter Bridge, Walk the Sky 2.0 Track Listing

1. Last Rites

2. Wouldn’t You Rather (Live)

3. Pay No Mind (Live)

4. Native Son (Live)

5. Godspeed (Live)

6. In The Deep (Live)

7. Dying Light (Live)

