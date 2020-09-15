Alter Bridge will be giving fans a follow-up to Walk the Sky, the band’s most recent full-length album. Along with a new EP, Walk the Sky 2.0, Alter Bridge have revealed a brand new video for “Native Son,” which you can watch below.

Walk the Sky marked another successful release for Alter Bridge, adding to the prolific legacy of vocalist Myles Kennedy and former Creed members Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips.

Walk the Sky 2.0 will be the band’s first EP in 15 years, featuring the new song “Last Rites” along with live versions of six Walk the Sky tracks. “Last Rites” was written, recorded and completed entirely during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The video for “Last Rites,” the seventh single from Walk the Sky, is an animated short created completely using stop-animation techniques and incorporating origami to create a unique visual effect. It starts by following a dark figure in a prairie farmland setting, while the viewer finds the character struggling to survive as that backdrop then morphs and gives way to industrialization. The visuals echo the lyrical sentiment, “I’m a native son in a foreign land. I’m just living in a world I can’t understand.”

Walk the Sky 2.0 will be released Nov. 6 via Napalm Records. Pre-orders include CD and shirt bundles along with colored vinyl and digital packages. To grab a copy of Walk the Sky 2.0, click here.

Alter Bridge: Native Son (Official Video)

Walk The Sky 2.0 Track Listing:

1 Last Rites

2 Wouldn’t You Rather (Live)

3 Pay No Mind (Live)

4 Native Son (Live)

5 Godspeed (Live)

6 In The Deep (Live)

7 Dying Light (Live)

