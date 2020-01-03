Amaranthe Salute Tourmates Sabaton With ’82nd All the Way’ Cover

Now this is a solid way to get your tour off on the right foot! Amaranthe have covered Sabaton's "82nd All the Way" before the two bands hit the road with Apocalyptica in Europe later this month.

A studio-based video finds the Swedish sextet clearly having a blast taking on the historically-leaning metal outfit. See how they put their stamp on the song in the video at the bottom of this post.

Amaranthe guitarist Olof Mörck states, "People who are familiar with Amaranthe know that we do not frequently do covers, but there was something quite irresistible about interpreting Sabaton's '82nd All The Way'! While being thematically different from most of our songs, musically it made perfect sense, and it was a joy to pick the song apart and put it back together to something classically Amaranthe sounding! So, this is our small tribute to the mighty Swedish war machine that is Sabaton; '82nd All the Way'!" If you like what you hear, the song is available via the platform of your choosing here.

The European tour featuring the two bands playing with Apocalyptica gets underway Jan. 17 in Zurich and continues Feb. 16 in Oslo. See all of their European tour dates here.

In addition, Amaranthe will make their way stateside later in 2020. Battle Beast and Seven Spire will support on dates kicking off Aug. 20 in Baltimore and continuing through Oct. 2 in Cincinnati. Stay up to date with all of Amaranthe's touring here.

Amaranthe, "82nd All the Way" (Sabaton Cover)