What better setting for an Amorphis music video than a snowy forest, the frozen woodland underscoring the Finnish metal band's icy melodic precision that drives their new cut "On the Dark Waters." It emerged on Friday (Jan. 28), accompanied by the clip.

The song is the latest single from Halo, the group's forthcoming album first previewed last month with the equally epic but extra exploratory "The Moon." Halo is out on Feb. 11 from Atomic Fire Records. Amorphis will tour North America with support from Sylvaine and Hoaxed this spring.

Watch the band's new music video down toward the bottom of this post.

Halo is Amorphis' first studio album since 2018's Queen of Time. In a press release surrounding the album's November 2021 announcement, the band spoke to their musical growth and longevity.

Amorphis vocalist Tomi Joutsen said, "Halo sounds a little more stripped-down compared to Queen of Time and [the preceding album, 2015's] Under the Red Cloud. However, don't get me wrong — when a certain song needs to sound big, then it sounds very big."

Guitarist Esa Holopainen added, "It really is a great feeling that we can still produce very decent music as a band. Perhaps a certain kind of self-criticism and long experience culminate in these latest albums. It is thoroughly recognizable Amorphis from beginning to end, but the general atmosphere is a little bit heavier and more progressive and also organic compared to its predecessor."

Amorphis, "On the Dark Waters" Music Video

