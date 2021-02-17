Andrew W.K. Releases Dark Synth-Metal Song ‘Babalon’
Party rock extraordinaire Andrew W.K. is now inviting you to step into an entirely new world, one that's considerably darker than you're used to, with a music video for the new song "Babalon."
Anyone coming for a roaring stomper akin to "She Is Beautiful" or "Party Hard" is going to be met with something rather startling — dark, mournful melodies and jarring rhythms. Despite this shift in style, there's still an absurd level of theatrics present in "Babalon," which have always been an Andrew W.K. hallmark. Who says you can't party in the dark?
Michael R.C., the conceptual director of the music video, commented, "With 'Babalon' we wanted the audience to slink back down Andrew’s tower and storm the gateway to the city of pyramids with him, or someone who looks like him. We had all been working really hard to lay thee gagging monster down, so it would dwell forever in the chasm of frivolous forming. All these images come from there, from where it’s going. That’s where we put Andrew."
"Consciousness hasn’t opened reality, only nightmares. Zone-out now," he added.
Watch the music video for "Babalon" at the bottom of the page and read the lyrics directly below. The 7" version of the single can also be ordered through the Napalm Records webstore.
Andrew W.K., "Babalon" Lyrics
Annihilate
Annihilate
Annihilate
Turn me to dust
Regenerate
Regenerate
Regenerate
Harness my lust
The sanctified whore
The goddess of war
Creation unfurled
Gave birth to the world
The lover of chaos and strife
The crystallized tomb
The infinite womb
The blood of her veins
The cup and the reins
Spilling the elixir of life
Babalon
Persephone
Persephone
Persephone
To err is divine
Bring peace to me
Bring ecstasy
Sing unto thee
Woman enshrined
O Babalon
O Babalon
O Babalon
Feed me your wine
Destroyer of form
Unleashing the storm
With eternity's kiss
She guards the abyss
Slicing the self like a knife
The slayer of mind
The queen of mankind
The daughter adored
The feminine lord
The virgin, the mother, the wife
Babalon
Babalon
O Babalon
Ah!
Andrew W.K., "Babalon" Music Video
