Andrew W.K. Releases Dark Synth-Metal Song ‘Babalon’

Party rock extraordinaire Andrew W.K. is now inviting you to step into an entirely new world, one that's considerably darker than you're used to, with a music video for the new song "Babalon."

Anyone coming for a roaring stomper akin to "She Is Beautiful" or "Party Hard" is going to be met with something rather startling — dark, mournful melodies and jarring rhythms. Despite this shift in style, there's still an absurd level of theatrics present in "Babalon," which have always been an Andrew W.K. hallmark. Who says you can't party in the dark?

Michael R.C., the conceptual director of the music video, commented, "With 'Babalon' we wanted the audience to slink back down Andrew’s tower and storm the gateway to the city of pyramids with him, or someone who looks like him. We had all been working really hard to lay thee gagging monster down, so it would dwell forever in the chasm of frivolous forming. All these images come from there, from where it’s going. That’s where we put Andrew."

"Consciousness hasn’t opened reality, only nightmares. Zone-out now," he added.

Watch the music video for "Babalon" at the bottom of the page and read the lyrics directly below. The 7" version of the single can also be ordered through the Napalm Records webstore.

Andrew W.K., "Babalon" Lyrics

Annihilate

Annihilate

Annihilate

Turn me to dust

Regenerate

Regenerate

Regenerate

Harness my lust

The sanctified whore

The goddess of war

Creation unfurled

Gave birth to the world

The lover of chaos and strife

The crystallized tomb

The infinite womb

The blood of her veins

The cup and the reins

Spilling the elixir of life

Babalon

Persephone

Persephone

Persephone

To err is divine

Bring peace to me

Bring ecstasy

Sing unto thee

Woman enshrined

O Babalon

O Babalon

O Babalon

Feed me your wine

Destroyer of form

Unleashing the storm

With eternity's kiss

She guards the abyss

Slicing the self like a knife

The slayer of mind

The queen of mankind

The daughter adored

The feminine lord

The virgin, the mother, the wife

Babalon

Babalon

O Babalon

Ah!

Andrew W.K., "Babalon" Music Video