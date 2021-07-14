Andrew W.K. on Wednesday (July 14) released "Everybody Sins," a rager from his upcoming sixth album, God Is Partying. Accompanying the song is a video that briefly features his fiancée, actress Kat Dennings.

"Everbody Sins" is the third single to be culled from God Is Partying, which will emerge in full Sept. 10 via Napalm Records. Ramping up to the effort's release, W.K. issued the album cuts "I'm in Heaven" and "Babalon" as singles in May and February, respectively. God Is Partying is the party-loving rocker's first full-length release since 2018's You're Not Alone, and it arrives almost exactly 20 years after his debut, I Get Wet.

Check out "Everybody Sins" near the bottom of this post.

Andrew W.K. commented, "When we started working on the video for ‘Everybody Sins’, the director and I were scheming and straining over some of the choreography and camera moves. Now, I do realize some people will say life’s too short to scheme and strain like this. And others will say life’s too short NOT to scheme and strain. Still, other people will say both these approaches are incorrect. And what do I say? Everything I just said in the video for ‘Everybody Sins'."

It was first revealed earlier this year that Dennings, popular among viewers for her appearances in TV shows such as WandaVision and 2 Broke Girls and movies such as Thor: The Dark World, had begun dating the musician. The couple announced their engagement on May 13.

W.K. will hit the road later this summer and into the fall for a stretch of tour dates across the United States that includes a couple of stops at major music festivals. See those dates down below the video.

Andrew W.K., "Everybody Sins" Music Video

Andrew W.K. 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 5 – Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma

Sept. 9 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram Ballroom

Sept. 10 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram Ballroom

Sept. 11 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Bimbo's 365

Sept. 13 – Seattle, Wash. @ Neumos

Sept. 14 – Portland, Ore. @ Revolution Hall

Sept. 17 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Amsterdam Hall

Sept. 18 – Chicago, Ill.@ Riot Fest

Sept. 19 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Spirit Hall

Sept. 21 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

Sept. 22 – Boston, Mass. @ Royale

Sept. 23 – New York, N.Y. @ Bowery Ballroom

Sept. 24 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ TLA

Sept. 26 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Furnace Fest

Oct. 25 – Miami, Fla. @ S.S. Neverender