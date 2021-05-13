Andrew W.K. + Actress Kat Dennings Just Got Engaged

Rocker and party king Andrew W.K. is now officially engaged to actress Kat Dennings.

It was only earlier this month that the mainstream world had learned that the two were a couple. Dennings, who is, as of most recently, one of the many stars in the Disney+ miniseries series WandaVision, shared an image of her what many presumed to be her boo, Andrew W.K., kissing her atop the head while she flashed the "duck lips" look at the camera.

The rocker, who will release his new album, God Is Partying, later this year, shared a similar image, leading fans to piece together the rather obvious clues that they were officially an item.

A post made by Dennings which displayed two photos of Andrew W.K. accompanied by a heart emoji also helped piece things together.

It was either practically love at first site or the two have managed to fly under the radar of the ever-vigilant paparazzi, keeping their relationship in the dark until only recently.

Dennings, who also famously had TV and film roles in The 40 Year Old Version, Thor and 2 Broke Girls, shared three photos on Instagram (seen below) in celebration of this beautiful moment and promise of lifelong dedication and commitment to one another. The first shows her left hand, adorned with an engagement ring, over her love's left hand as Andrew W.K. rocks his digital wristwatch.

In the next photo, both are seen wearing black (quite the rarity for the musician), kissing one another with eyes closed. Again, that ring is positioned in clear view. And the third? You guessed it — another ring shot (who could resist?), only this time it's just Dennings in the photo, holding her hand up against her face.

"Don't mind if I do," read the caption, alluding to customary marriage proposal response of, "I do."

Andrew W.K. also posted the same photo set, although in a different order and with a caption comprised solely of a ring emoji to indicate the engagement.

Loudwire extends a congratulations to Andrew W.K. and Dennings and we wish them many years of health and happiness together.

Andrew W.K. and Kat Dennings Share Engagement Announcement