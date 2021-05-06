Party rocker extraordinaire Andrew W.K. has completely flipped the script on his typical upbeat and radiant positivity this year with two dark new singles, "Babalon," which dropped in February and the latest, "I'm In Heaven." Both songs are set to appear on God Is Partying, his latest album which will be out on Sept. 10 and a U.S. tour is set for that month as well.

"Babalon" found the rocker eschewing his signature sound in favor of crafting a tense, apocalyptic atmosphere centered around a swinging, sinister melody and haunting synth work.

With the title "I'm in Heaven," some may suspect that Andrew W.K. reclaimed the sound that defined his last 20 years worth of work, but, instead, he's gone deeper down the hellacious hole he began digging on the previous single.

This newest track bears a loose song structure and is highlighted by pounding, lumbering rhythms, layers of choirs and synth orchestration that invoke an ominous, foreboding sense of certain doom. While it sounds like a descent to the sulfurous depths of Hell, Andrew W.K. howls "I'm in Heaven."

Watch the video for "I'm In Heaven" toward the bottom of the page and read the lyrics (via AZ Lyrics) directly below.

God Is Partying will be released on Napalm Records and pre-orders can be placed here.

Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.

Andrew W.K., "I'm in Heaven" Lyrics

Take me

Take me

Take me

Take me

Take me to Heaven

(Heaven) Send me

Send me

Send me

Send me

Send me to Heaven

(Heaven)

(Heaven, Heaven, Heaven) I'm in Heaven

(Heaven)

(Heaven, Heaven, Heaven, Heaven, Heaven, Heaven)

Andrew W.K., "I'm in Heaven" Music Video

Andrew W.K., God Is Partying Album Art + Track Listing

Napalm Records

1. "Everybody Sins"

2. "Babalon"

3. "No One To Know"

4. "Stay True To Your Heart"

5. "Goddess Partying"

6. "I'm In Heaven"

7. "Remember Your Oath"

8. "My Tower"

9. "And Then We Blew Apart"

Andrew W.K. U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 10 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram Ballroom

Sept. 11 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Bimbo's 365

Sept. 13 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neumos

Sept. 14 - Portland, Ore. @ Revolution Hall

Sept. 19 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Spirit Hall

Sept. 21 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

Sept. 22 - Boston, Mass. @ Royale

Sept. 23 - New York, N.Y. @ Bowery Ballroom

Sept. 24 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Theatre Of The Living Arts

Sept. 26 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Furnace Fest (**festival date)