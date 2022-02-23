Andrew W.K. + Kat Dennings Proposed To Each Other at Exactly the Same Time

Shortly after going public with their relationship last year, party rock extraordinaire Andrew W.K. and famed actress Kat Dennings got engaged. Now, after Dennings appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, we've learned that the two actually proposed to each other and at exactly the same time.

Speaking to Dennings through a video call on the show, Barrymore expressed how radiant the couple's love is, which can be taken in just by looking at photos of them together. The talk show hostess then remarked about the engagement and asked what that moment was like.

“We had a special moment that makes me believe in magic," beamed the 2 Broke Girls, WandaVision and Dollface star.

"We were doing kissing [laughs], and we had, like, a shared feeling," she continued, "I felt this intense … thing that I was like, ‘This is my person. This is it. I can’t live without him. This is the man I’m supposed to be with.’ And we looked at each other, and we both proposed at the same time.”

Barrymore's jaw dropped on screen and the audience clapped in celebration once Dennings revealed exactly how it happened.

The actress further detailed, "Not planned, no knee down... I don't even remember what happened after that. We just were like, 'Should we get married?' And were like, 'Yes!' And I just burst into tears. I never thought I had it in me because I'm kind of a toughie, but I did. I wept happy tears. I felt this sense of relief that I'd done it — I made it through the wilderness and found this incredible person."

"No one believes me, but I assure you that's what happened," added Dennings.

Watch the full video clip below.

Since the engagement, Andrew W.K. has remained pretty quiet and he even vanished from social media altogether last fall after the release of his latest album, God Is Partying. He did reemerge with a cameo appearance in Season 2 of the Hulu series Dollface recently though. See that here.

Kat Dennings Talks About Engagement to Andrew W.K. on The Drew Barrymore Show