Andrew W.K. Marries Kat Dennings – See Wedding Photos

Congratulations are in order for rocker Andrew W.K. who is now officially married to actress Kat Dennings.

The actress shared the happy news, along with a wedding photo — which you can see below — on Instagram. The pair married Nov. 27 in the back garden of their home in Los Angeles, according to Vogue.

The couple announced their engagement back in May of 2021, shortly after the news of their dating went public. Dennings later revealed in an interview on the Drew Barrymore Show that the couple spontaneously proposed to each other at the same time.

In true rock 'n' roll fashion, the Andrew W.K. and Dennings held a DIY wedding that they planned entirely themselves, according to the Vogue article.

“I wanted our wedding to feel completely different from an ‘industry event’ in every way,” the bride told Vogue. “I even handmade all of our wedding florals, aisle pieces, and our ceremony arch, which took three entire days. I wanted to be hands-on with the entire experience and feel like we had built our moment together from scratch.”

Dennings wore a vintage ivory Alexander McQueen wedding dress and Andrew W.K. wore a bespoke suit that he designed with Brioni and a custom-made shirt and tie from Anto Shirtmakers. You can read more about the details of the DIY wedding and see additional photos from Vogue.

Dennings famously had many TV and film roles, including The 40 Year Old Virgin, Thor, 2 Broke Girls, Wandavision and Dollface.

Since the engagement, Andrew W.K. has remained pretty quiet and even vanished from social media altogether after the release of his latest album, God Is Partying in May of 2021. He did reemerge with a cameo appearance in Season 2 of the Hulu series Dollface.

Loudwire extends congratulations to Andrew W.K. and his new wife Dennings, and we wish them many years of health and happiness together.