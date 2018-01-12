Life is hard, but Andrew W.K. wants to help you get through those rough times. The party rocker has just released a righteous new track, “Music Is Worth Living For.”

This is the first piece of new music from Andrew W.K. since he unleashed his Party All Goddamn Night EP in 2011. “Music Is Worth Living For” stirs up visions of busting into a church and throwing your hands in the air during a euphoric singalong. Through “Music Is Worth Living For,” W.K. continues to live his image as the squeaky clean, ultra positive rocker who just wants to brighten your world with fun.

“‘Music Is Worth Living For’ is an exaltation of my love for music itself. It’s also me pleading with myself to recognize music’s eternal power and glory, in the face of hardship and pain. The song is an effort to remind myself that life is worth living, if for no other reason than because of the beauty music conveys,” Andrew says. “Music is a mysterious phenomenon - it seems both to magically overwhelm and sublimate our suffering, but also to starkly dignify the struggles of our daily life. The physical power of music must be coming from some sort of unshakable truth, sent from the primal core of all being. It’s so effortless and elegant in its intensity.”

The rocker continues, “I truly believe that listening to music can transform you into a better person. In that way, all my songs have been me just trying to get better, trying to cheer myself up, trying to convince myself that there is hope and joy in the world no matter how dark it may seem. And the lyrics of this song, especially in the verses, are me calling out my own interior negative forces - the lowest and darkest impulses inside me, that wish to hold me down in despair - and I’m telling those malevolent urges once and for all that they won’t break me. I will persevere. And when I triumph, somehow, someday, it will be because of music. This song is a celebration of that essential and divine life-force that music is both emanating from and emitting to us. This song is about how good music makes it feel to not be dead. As the last line of the chorus proclaims, ‘Music makes me want to stay alive.’ That’s probably the truest lyric I’ve ever written."

Andrew W.K.’ s fifth studio album, You’re Not Alone, is scheduled for a March 2 release. Take a listen to “Music Is Worth Living For” above and pre-order Andrew W.K.’s upcoming album here.