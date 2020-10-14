Andrew W.K. Signs to a Metal Label

It's time for the party to start at Napalm Records, as Andrew W.K. has a new label home.

The "Party Hard" rocker is taking his good time rock to a metal label, amping up the fun as he prepares for his next studio album.

Napalm Records stated, “We at Napalm Records are thrilled to propel Andrew W.K. to new heights, having been longtime fans of the work since the beginning. To say partnering (and partying) with the team at Andrew W.K. has been exciting and enlightening is an understatement. We’ve got our seat belts on and secured tightly, and we’re ready to party party party our way into the future of Andrew W.K.!”

Andrew W.K. started spreading his "party" ethos on the 2001 debut album, I Get Wet, which featured the anthemic title track, his breakout song "Party Hard" and such standouts as "She Is Beautiful" and "We Want Fun." In the years since he's released four more studio albums, including 2018's You're Not Alone, which marked his recording return after a nine-year absence.

But the rocker has always stayed in the public spotlight, serving as a self-help and motivational speaker, writing "The Party Bible" and taking on writing columns for multiple outlets, hosting TV shows and writing and producing for other projects.

Having spent time over the last two years working on new music, Andrew W.K. will soon return with a fresh album through Napalm Records. Stay tuned as details arrive.