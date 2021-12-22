Andrew Watt Fulfilled Wish Playing Guitar Onstage With Pearl Jam

We all dream of playing alongside our rock heroes onstage, but earlier this year producer Andrew Watt had a chance to fulfill one of his youthful wishes joining Pearl Jam during their Ohana Festival appearances and rocking their classic song "Alive."

Speaking with Billboard, he explained, "It’s almost too much for me to talk about. I was born in 1990 and my brother was born in ’85, so all we listened to growing up was Pearl Jam and the Chili Peppers. If I admitted to you how many Pearl Jam concerts I’ve been to, it probably wouldn’t be good for anything."

Watt recalls, "I used to go to Pearl Jam concerts with a sign that said, 'Let me play the guitar solo to ‘Alive,’” and I found myself onstage at the Ohana Festival playing the guitar solo to 'Alive' with Pearl Jam. So it’s just an actual full-circle, unbelievable moment that I feel like I’ve been ready for my whole life. It’s not supposed to happen like that — you’re not supposed to have those posters on your wall and be in the position where you’re creating with those people."

Andrew Watt Joins Pearl Jam on "Alive" at 2021 Ohana Festival

The Grammy-winning producer is currently working with Eddie Vedder on his Earthling solo album and has joined Vedder's solo band on guitar.

Reflecting on his experience working with a singer whose band he grew up on, Watt says, "We just had the most amazing experience. I’ve known Ed for about 10 years, and we kept in touch and started making music together, and Chad and Josh from the Peppers were very involved. We just had a ball together, laughing and hanging out, popping beers and making the kind of music that we all love."

According to Watt, he's been putting the final touches on the record with mixes and additional details. "I’m just really excited. I don’t want to say too much besides, just to hear his voice in front of me, and get to play guitar and bass under that? It’s like a celebration," says the producer.

Eddie Vedder's Earthling album is due Feb. 11 and pre-orders are underway here.