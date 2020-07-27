Black Veil Brides are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album We Stitch These Wounds by releasing a re-recorded version, Re-Stitch These Wounds, which will be available Friday, July 31. Frontman Andy Biersack joined Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez to discuss the band's intentions behind doing the album over, and what the differences between the versions are.

Making an album is not a simple feat, and Black Veil Brides have already been working on the follow-up to 2018's Vale, but Biersack clarified the method to their madness. Back when the band began working on We Stitch These Wounds, they were signed to a smaller label and thus had a low budget.

"On that first record, we were recording in what is traditionally a 'jingle studio,' where they record commercial jingles. Very small studio in the Valley in Los Angeles," Biersack explained.

"We didn't have the budget to have proper, day-long situations where we could pay engineers, so we were recording in between the hours of 11pm to 3am when these engineers had time off," he added. "From beginning to end, it was just more about ambition than actualization when it came to the record."

For these reasons, the singer concluded, the album just did not sound the way the band wanted it to when they listened to the final product. However, the record still found success and an audience, and Black Veil Brides eventually signed to a major label.

Biersack admitted that within three years of the release of their debut, they thought about re-recording it, but their old label wasn't interested in releasing the same music again, so they had to wait until their contract allowed them to do so. Releasing a new rendition of the album to commemorate its 10th anniversary seemed like the next logical step for the guys, so they put the project on hold.

"This is how we intended for this record to sound 10 years ago. And for better or for worse, this is what we would've wanted this record to be," the frontman enthused, adding that it's in no way meant to overshadow or replace the first album.

As far as differences between the original version and the new one, Biersack emphasized that his own vocal power has strengthened a lot since he recorded the initial album at 18 years old, and that the band has improved in their playing as well.

To hear more about Re-Stitch These Wounds, Black Veil Brides' upcoming studio album and the new television series Paradise City, listen to the full interview above.

Black Veil Brides - Re-Stitch These Wounds Album Teaser