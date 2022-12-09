Andy Biersack’s New Year’s Resolution Is One We Can All Learn From

Black Veil Brides singer Andy Biersack tweeted his New Year's resolution yesterday (Dec. 8,) and it's a message that everyone can incorporate into their lives. Biersack says he's going to care less about what people are gossiping about him and focus on the things that bring him joy.

In a 3-part post on Thursday, Biersack talked about his need to step away from the "online drama." While not addressing any specific "drama," he seems to be referencing the generally ugly things that sometimes get said about himself or Black Veil Brides on social media. And he says while he's had an intense reaction to "shit talking" ever since his childhood being bullied as a "weird (theater) kid," he's letting it go.

The frontman takes care to note that he is thankful for his life as a musician and performer, and that he doesn't take it for granted. Biersack also writes that being on the tri-headlining "Trinity of Terror" tour with Motionless in White and Ice Nine Kills has been an incredible experience.

This introspection around a New Year seems to be unusual for Biersack, who took time last year to tell ABC Audio that resolutions are "ridiculous thing(s) to put on yourself." He said that his New Year's resolution for 2021 would be the same that it's always been, “To never, at any point in 2022, jump out of a moving plane without a parachute.”

Obviously, he kept his 2021 resolution, which is why we've got different one for 2022. An abbreviated transcript of Biersack's heartfelt resolution is below, along with his full tweet.

"Since I was a little kid I have always had a tendency to get riled up about what I perceive to be mean or nasty things said about me or anyone I care about and I've done a lot of work to try to curb the urge to snap back or lose my cool for some sense of justice... but sometimes like anyone I just want to say something. We all know whether it's people talking shit about you or drama online (that) there's always something... trying to bait all of us to freak out or argue or engage.

If I'm honest I let that shit get to me to a certain degree all the time... but I'm at a place where the idea of trying to battle anyone over nonsense is such a waste of time. I'll always stand up for what I believe is right but beyond that I just want to have a peaceful life and celebrate the really cool shit that you guys have given us the opportunity and platform to do.

I guess what I'm saying is that my New Year's resolution is to give less of a fuck about inconsequential shit and clapping back or perpetuating feuds or whatever and maximize the time spent withthe things that bring joy and creativity." - Andy Biersack