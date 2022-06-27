Black Veil Brides, Motionless in White + Ice Nine Kills Reveal Second Leg of 2022 ‘Trinity of Terror’ Tour Dates

Black Veil Brides, Motionless in White and Ice Nine Kills know a good thing when they see it, which is why the three bands will continue their tri-headline "Trinity of Terror" tour with a second leg of shows. And helping to fill out the bill will be special guests Crown the Empire, making for a bill that is "can't miss" from opening to close.

As with the previous leg, the three main bands will alternate who gets the closing spot each night, but regardless of where your favorite band on the bill falls within the evening, you'll get a great set.

The second leg officially kicks off on Sept. 3 in Omaha, Nebraska and comes to a conclusion Sept. 18 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Plus, Motionless in White will get in a radio show date on Aug. 30 in Denver and stay out beyond the run with appearances booked for the Aftershock Festival and the three When We Were Young festival dates in Las Vegas. See all of the stops listed below.

Pre-sale ticketing will start tomorrow (June 28) at 10AM local time, with the remaining tickets for the general public kicking off this Thursday (June 30) at 10AM local time. Head to the Trinity of Terror website for additional ticketing info and questions.

Black Veil Brides / Motionless in White / Ice Nine Kills / Crown the Empire Tour Dates

Aug. 30 - Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre#

Sept. 3 - Omaha, Neb. @ Liberty First Credit Union Arena

Sept. 4 - Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma*

Sept. 6 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Expo Center

Sept. 7 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Sept. 9 - Scranton, Pa. @ Toyota Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sept. 10 - Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest*

Sept. 11 - Asheville, N.C. @ Exploreasheville.com Arena

Sept. 13 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom

Sept. 14 - Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sept. 16 - Bonner Springs, Mo. @ Azura Amphitheater

Sept. 17 - Saint Charles, Mo. @ The Family Arena

Sept. 18 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ ICON at The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Oct. 7 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock*

Oct. 22 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young*

Oct. 23 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young*

Oct. 29 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ When We Were Young*

# Motionless in White on Radio Show | * Motionless in White Festival Date

(October 7 – No Black Veil Brides)

