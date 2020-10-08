One of the greatest things to come out of 2020 is the return of AC/DC. After a turbulent couple of years, the rockers are back with the new song "Shot in the Dark" and an album titled Power Up on the way. As for promoting the album live, Angus Young recently discussed whether they'd be willing to perform a socially distant concert.

"Hopefully they get something that they're able to deal with the pandemic, and we can all get back out there and get the likings of rock shows," the guitarist said to Radio.com regarding the band's eventual ability to tour.

Some of the ways artists have been improvising to still connect in a "live" setting with their fans are livestreams, drive-in show and reduced capacity concerts. Considering AC/DC are a stadium band, it would be quite an adjustment for the group.

"I think when you've had that excitement, if you had to kind of go and kind of make-do, a lot of space, I don't think it would have the same vibe," Young explained. "Because, really, when we've done shows, that was always the thing."

"Even our first times even playing in America, that was always the thing you always enjoy best, and the same all around the world," he continued. "Playing in front of people, and they were getting excited. So that's what is the best, I think. Hopefully they come up with something quick that helps us get back to normal."

Listen to the full interview below.

Frontman Brian Johnson recently told Loudwire Nights that the band had been rehearsing for several weeks prior to pandemic, so hopefully we can anticipate to hear some songs from Power Up live once it is safe to hold concerts in a normal capacity again.