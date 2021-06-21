Anthony Vincent Leads Social Media All-Star Tribute to Metallica’s ‘Wherever I May Roam’

With 2021 being the 30th anniversary of Metallica's self-titled "black" album, you can look for a lot of love for the massively huge record. Among those paying tribute is a group of social media all-stars led by YouTube sensation Anthony Vincent. Check out the collective tribute to Metallica's "Wherever I May Roam" below.

Vincent, who found fame via the video-centric social media by covering songs in a variety of styles on his Ten Second Songs channel, sings in a singular voice - one reflecting the dark and deep grit of James Hetfiefd.

But he's not alone in his mission, pulling in lead and rhythm guitarist Hiram and bassist Gigi Zimmer for a majority of the cover. They're assisted by Weinerdrums on drums and the cover also includes guest solos from Rudy Ayoub and Steve Terreberry. Have a look below.

As stated, "Wherever I May Roam" first arrived on Metallica's self-titled 1991 release. It was the massive album's fourth single, hitting No. 25 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart and even cracking the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart at No. 82. Despite the modest radio play, it has remained one of the band's more popular songs that has remained a live favorite. According to Setlist.fm, the track has been performed by the group over 800 times in concert.

Anthony Vincent + Friends, "Wherever I May Roam" (Metallica Cover)