Anthrax to Celebrate 40th Anniversary With Guest-Filled Web Series + Livestream

It's always great to be celebrated on your birthday, but the party is starting early for Anthrax as they countdown the days to their 40th anniversary. In anticipation of the big day, Anthrax will be rolling out a guest-filled web series celebrating their 40 years as a band leading up to a 40th anniversary livestream performance.

The band's history dates back to July 18, 1981 with guitarist Scott Ian and bassist Dan Lilker started putting together the group in Queens, New York. Hailing from the East Coast, they soon joined their West Coast counterparts Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth as the U.S. leaders of thrash metal that in the future would be known as "The Big 4."

Airing three times a week (Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays) starting May 3, the band's social media accounts will host the Anthrax 40 for 40 series, featuring a mix of testimonials from fellow musicians, industry vets and colleagues as well as insights from the group members themselves. In the process, the series will also track the full history of the band over 11 studio albums starting with their Fistful of Metal release. The schedule can be found here.

Guests in the series include Chuck D, Corey Taylor, Dave Grohl, Dave Mustaine, Gary Holt, Gene Simmons, Henry Rollins, John Carpenter, Kerry King, Mike Patton, Nergal, Norman Reedus, Michael Poulsen, Rob Zombie, Robert Trujillo, Roger Miret, Darryl McDaniels, Slash, Tom Morello and more. There will also be video clips from former Anthrax band members Dan Lilker, Dan Spitz, John Bush, Neil Turbin and Rob Caggiano.

Courtesy of Anthrax

To finish out the run singer Joey Belladonna, bassist Frank Bello, guitarists Scott Ian and Jon Donais and drummer Charlie Benante will hit the stage on July 16 playing a deep cuts set from their entire catalog for a livestreamed concert. Details on ticketing info for the livestream will be revealed shortly.

And in addition, the band will also be selling a special 40th anniversary edition of their Anthrax bourbon to keep as a commemorative keepsake. Stay tuned for details. But for now check out the trailer below for the upcoming Anthrax 40 for 40 series.

Anthrax, 40 for 40 Series Trailer

PLAYLIST: Follow Loudwire's 'Early Thrash' playlist on Spotify, featuring 150 genre-defining songs.

The 40 Best Debut Thrash Albums of All Time